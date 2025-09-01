Issuer: Skyborn Renewables GmbH
"We are extremely proud of the agreements we have signed with each of Gennaker's suppliers. We, and the project, can now rely on a pool of highly experienced contractors to deliver Gennaker on budget and on schedule. The signed preferred supplier agreements also demonstrate our commitment to Gennaker being rooted in the local community, delivering long-lasting value and benefits for Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. Offshore wind delivers positive impact on the ground, be that via investments, jobs or decarbonization!" says Patrick Lammers, Skyborn CEO.
"I would like to not only thank our suppliers, but also the Skyborn team, whose dedication and hard work has been key to bringing Gennaker one step closer to reality." Lammers adds.
With a capacity up to 976.5 MW, Gennaker is to become the largest offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea to date. Located approximately 15 kilometres north of the Fischland-Darß-Zingst peninsula, the project area sits within a designated priority zone for offshore wind energy in the Mecklenburg-Vorpommern coastal sea. Skyborn secured the initial building permit for the Gennaker site in May 2019 and maintains site exclusivity for development. Gennaker is planned to be commissioned in 2028.
Contact
Bénédicte Bergeaud
Senior Director Global Corporate Affairs
b.bergeaud@skybornrenewables.com | +33 (6) 88 94 68 17
About Skyborn Renewables
Skyborn is an accomplished offshore wind developer and operator with more than 20 years' experience, headquartered in Germany. The company's capabilities cover the entire offshore wind value chain, including greenfield development, project engineering and design, procurement, financing, corporate power purchase agreements, construction management and asset management. Skyborn is a portfolio company of New York based Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a leading infrastructure investor and part of Blackrock.
