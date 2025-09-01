JONR to Debut Annual Flagship Robot Vacuum X1 Max at IFA 2025

BERLIN, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JONR, an emerging brand in intelligent cleaning solutions, will officially launch its annual flagship robot vacuum, the X1 Max, at IFA 2025 in Berlin. Designed to deliver professional-grade performance at an accessible price, the X1 Max is set to roll out across key markets in Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

With over 20 years of in-house expertise in R&D and manufacturing, JONR integrates design, production, sales, and operations under one roof. The company holds global certifications by FCC, CE, and RoHS, further adopts automotive-grade quality standards and complies with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, and IATF 16949. These ensures the highest levels of safety, environmental sustainability, and reliability across its product portfolio. Uniquely, JONR applies automotive-grade quality systems, elevating the benchmark for household cleaning.

The X1 Max redefines professional-grade cleaning with three breakthrough innovations: its tangle-free system actively cuts and removes hair for effortless, long-term performance even in pet-heavy homes; extendable mopping and side brushes reach deep into corners and edges, eliminating the blind spots of conventional robots; while AI obstacle avoidance, powered by millimeter-level LiDAR and RGB imaging, delivers precise mapping and safe navigation around furniture, pets, and fragile items.

Beyond these, the X1 Max packs 20,000Pa suction, 3cm liftable omni-wheels, high-temperature self-cleaning and drying, and specialized pet recognition for tails and vomit-bringing laboratory-grade precision into everyday living.

JONR will also hold a special ceremony at its IFA booth (Hall 11.1-213) on September 6 morning, where TÜV Rheinland will present the "Anti-Hair Wrap Q Mark" certification to the X1 Max-marking an industry recognition of its quality.

In addition, JONR has established a strategic partnership with the Middle East's largest retailer, who will test the X1 Max at IFA and expand its footprint. At the same time, JONR has also teamed up with Joybuy to strengthen its strategic footprint in the European market.

The X1 Max will be available for pre-order starting September 5 on Amazon in Germany, France, Italy, and Spain, while Joybuy will offer next-day delivery for Germany, Netherlands and France. Please check:

https://www.amazon.de/dp/B0FG84JY9J

https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B0FG84JY9J

https://www.amazon.it/dp/B0FG84JY9J

https://www.amazon.es/dp/B0FG84JY9J

Under the brand slogan "All Sincerity, All Trust", JONR emphasizes its mission to combine advanced technology with genuine reliability. For more details, visit www.jonrtech.com.

