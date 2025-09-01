Network API Market worth $6.13 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Network API Market is projected to reach USD 6.13 billion by 2030 from USD 1.96 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 25.7% from 2025 to 2030.

Scope of the Report

Market Size Available for Years: 2025-2030

2025-2030 2025 Market Size: USD 1.96 billion

USD 1.96 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 6.13 billion

USD 6.13 billion CAGR (2025-2030): 25.7%

25.7% Segments covered: API type, application, vertical, and region

API type, application, vertical, and region Region Highlight: North America to lead market during forecast period

The Network API Market is transitioning to commercial scale as the CAMARA API and the Open Gateway initiative enable standardized service exposure, cross-provider interoperability, and new commercial models. APIs are becoming essential infrastructure for the rollout of 5G, edge computing, large-scale IoT, connected mobility, smart cities, industrial automation, and digital health. A defining recent development is the formal completion of Aduna as a joint venture backed by Ericsson and a consortium of major global operators, which consolidates access to operator capabilities and creates a single global aggregator for network APIs. Aduna has signed a string of strategic partnerships, including a technology alliance with Microsoft to power the platform on Azure and regional partnerships with operators and alliances to expand market reach. This consolidation accelerates marketplace formation, lowers fragmentation, and enables neutral governance, while regulatory focus on privacy and integration complexity continues to shape adoption and vendor opportunities.

By API type, edge segment to register highest growth rate during forecast period

Edge API segment encompasses edge data processing APIs that enable real-time data analysis and transformation at edge locations, content caching APIs that optimize content delivery through intelligent caching strategies, edge orchestration APIs that manage workload distribution across edge infrastructure, low-latency communication APIs that facilitate ultra-fast data exchange between edge nodes, and edge-to-cloud synchronization APIs that ensure seamless data consistency across distributed environments. These APIs are profoundly shaping the Network API Market by enabling new classes of applications that require minimal latency, high throughput, and localized processing capabilities, particularly in scenarios involving autonomous systems, real-time analytics, and immersive experiences. For instance, Microsoft's Azure IoT Edge platform provides comprehensive edge APIs for managing hierarchical IoT device structures and edge computing workloads.

By vertical, BFSI segment to account for largest market size during forecast period

The BFSI sector remains the largest vertical in the Network API Market because financial institutions demand unmatched levels of security, real-time data visibility, regulatory compliance, and ultra-low latency performance to keep trust, manage risk, and enable continuous transaction flows. No other industry matches BFSI's blend of volume, sensitivity, and need for operational precision. Network APIs will evolve from behind-the-scenes enablers into strategic levers, driving embedded services, adaptive fraud defense, AI-powered analytics, and seamless device and location-aware experiences. For instance, in February 2025, Globe Telecom worked with Nokia's NEP (Network Exposure Platform), which is built on the GSMA's Open Gateway standards, to begin testing security verification APIs tailored for banking customers, providing real-time network-level validation of transactions to prevent fraud in financial services.

By region, North America to lead market during forecast period

North America is the largest region in the Network API Market, driven by its advanced telecom infrastructure, rapid 5G deployment, strong regulatory frameworks, and a deep ecosystem of technology providers and enterprises that demand secure, high-performance connectivity. Early adoption of digital transformation ensures that network APIs are not just supporting backend functions but enabling new revenue models, advanced security, and real-time customer experiences. North America is expected to set the pace globally in areas such as identity verification, policy control, analytics, and network embedded security, making APIs central to digital innovation strategies. For instance, in February 2025, AT&T, T-Mobile US, and Verizon, through their joint venture Aduna, announced the nationwide rollout of Number Verification and SIM Swap network APIs in the US, giving enterprises carrier-grade tools to combat fraud and strengthen authentication across industries.

Top Key Companies in Network API Market:

The report profiles key players such as Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia (Finland), Cisco (US), Microsoft (US), T-Mobile (US), AT&T (US), Orange (France), Deutsche Telekom (Germany), Vodafone (UK), Telefonica (Spain), Singtel (Singapore), Telstra (Australia), Huawei (China), Oracle (US), Bharti Airtel (India), and Infobip (Croatia).

