InFocus Group Holdings Limited: InFocus launches digital ventures strategy with Mythos Group to push into Blockchain, AI and Bitcoin

SYDNEY, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- InFocus Group Holdings Limited (ASX: IFG) (InFocus), a data analytics and software solutions company, has unveiled InFocus Digital Ventures, a new unit dedicated to blockchain, digital assets, AI, and frontier technologies - backed by an AUD 10 million financing facility from Asia-Pacific digital asset powerhouse Mythos Group.

"InFocus Digital Ventures is where our existing product and services platform meets the future of digital assets," said Ken Tovich, CEO of InFocus. "With Mythos as a long-term partner, we now have the capital, the expertise, and the structure to launch ventures in blockchain, AI, and Bitcoin - and we're doing it in a way that is intended to be revenue accretive and strategically aligned from the start."

By the end of this week, InFocus will draw an initial AUD 2.5 million under the facility. Proceeds will be immediately invested into the Monochrome Bitcoin ETF (CBOE: IBTC), giving InFocus institutional-grade indirect exposure to Bitcoin while maintaining the ability to realise the investment in either cash or Bitcoin as strategic opportunities arise.

The full AUD 10 million convertible note issuance remains subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals. Mythos and other investors are subject to long-dated lockups of up to 360 days on any issued shares, a structure specifically designed to reinforce long-term alignment between Mythos and InFocus.

InFocus Digital Ventures will serve as the launchpad for projects that combine the InFocus' proven capabilities in AI, cybersecurity, and software development with a view to being a leading blockchain-enabled service provider.

About InFocus Group Holdings Limited

InFocus Group Holdings Limited (IFG) is a data intelligence and software solutions company with proven expertise in data analytics as well as software and platform development. IFG has enterprise-scale capabilities across data analytics, business intelligence, software and platform development, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and machine learning, and team augmentation.

About Mythos Group

Mythos Group is a multi-strategy digital asset holding company with a strong presence in the Asia-Pacific region. The firm invests across the digital asset ecosystem - backing early-stage crypto startups while also directly participating in Bitcoin-backed corporate treasury strategies, PIPE transactions, and regulated crypto platforms.

By working with partners who have a deep understanding of local market dynamics, Mythos seeks to drive blockchain adoption by facilitating the flow of sidelined capital from traditional markets into the digital asset space.

