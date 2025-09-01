Anzeige
Montag, 01.09.2025
WKN: A40WGA | ISIN: GB00BQVXM815
01.09.25
ACCESS Newswire
01.09.2025 16:38 Uhr
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Issue of Convertible Loan Notes

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE UK VERSION OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION NO 596/2014 WHICH IS PART OF ENGLISH LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018, AS AMENDED. ON PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE, THIS INFORMATION IS CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Issue of convertible loan notes to raise £620,000

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2025 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO) is pleased to announce that it has raised £620,000 through the issue of convertible loan notes (the "CLNs"). As the Company continues the clinical trial of HG-CT-1, its CAR-T cell therapy for relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia, it was approached by a small investor group offering to provide funding to support the ongoing clinical trial.

Convertible Loan Notes
To support the clinical trial, the Company has raised £620,000 (gross and net) through the issuance of CLNs at a fixed conversion price of £5.30 per share, being the closing share price on 29 August 2025.

The CLNs, which are non-interest bearing, will automatically convert following an increase in the Company's headroom restrictions under the FCA's Prospectus Rules, allowing for the issuance of conversion shares without requiring an approved prospectus. This conversion is expected to take place on or after 15 November 2025.

Vladislav Sandler, CEO of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals, commented:

"We are very encouraged by the progress of our Phase I clinical trial of HG-CT-1, and we are grateful for the continued support of our investors. Their participation in this funding reflects confidence in our strategy and long-term vision. These CLNs strengthen our balance sheet, extend our financial runway, and enable us to maintain momentum in the clinical development of HG-CT-1 for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia."

Application for Admission

The Company will apply for the admission of the 116,982 Ordinary Shares, issued to subscribers upon the conversion of the CLNs, to trading on the London Stock Exchange. Admission is expected to become effective after 15 November 2025.

Upon admission, the new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary Shares and will be entitled to receive all future dividends and distributions declared, paid, or made on the Company's ordinary share capital.

UK Market Abuse Regulation (UK MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation No 596/2014 (as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) until the release of this announcement. The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc is Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder.

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

https://hemogenyx.com

Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder

headquarters@hemogenyx.com

Peter Redmond, Director

peter.redmond@hemogenyx.com

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Adam Cowl

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is a publicly traded company (LSE:HEMO) headquartered in London, with its US operating subsidiaries, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals LLC and Immugenyx LLC, located in New York City .

The Company is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical group developing new medicines and treatments to treat blood and autoimmune diseases. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is developing several distinct and complementary product candidates, as well as platform technologies that it uses as engines for novel product development.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/hemogenyx-pharmaceuticals-plc-announces-issue-of-convertible-loan-not-1067436

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
