Montag, 01.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Blockbuster-Potenzial und Übernahmefantasie: Hier entsteht das nächste Big Pharma-Ziel!
WKN: A143TN | ISIN: SE0007578141 | Ticker-Symbol: 7MN
Frankfurt
01.09.25 | 08:13
0,283 Euro
-4,24 % -0,013
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.09.2025 16:35 Uhr
Minesto AB: Minesto appoints new CFO - Strengthening the Business Development Agenda

Leading ocean energy developer Minesto appoints new CFO, Alexander Jancke, starting October 2025.

Alexander Jancke has a strong background in finance with experience spanning nearly ten years as a certified auditor and financial adviser at KPMG. In addition, he has experience in the CFO capacity in an international, developing tech company (Griffeye Technologies AB), thereby gaining valuable experience in bringing innovation to the global market.

"We welcome Alexander on board. His solid background in both the core competence of managing finance and contributing to a broader business-driven management team is of significant value in our current phase of development," said Dr Martin Edlund, CEO of Minesto.

Current CFO Gustav Kvibling is leaving his position to pursue opportunities outside the company.

"Gustav has brought long-lasting value to the company with the implementation of tools and processes for efficient accounting and financial reporting, with special attention to project-related controlling, thus creating a platform fit for customer delivery projects. We wish him all the best in his new role," concludes Martin Edlund.

For additional information, please contact

Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 735 23 71 58
ir@minesto.com

About Minesto

Minesto is a leading marine energy technology company with the mission to minimise the global carbon footprint of the energy industry by enabling plannable commercial power production from the ocean.

Minesto's award winning and patented product is the only verified marine power plant that operates cost efficiently in areas with low-flow tidal streams and ocean currents.

Minesto was founded in 2007 and has operations in Sweden, the Faroe Islands, Wales and Taiwan. The major shareholders in Minesto are BGA Invest and Corespring New Technology. The Minesto share (MINEST) is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified Adviser is G&W Fondkommission.

Read more about Minesto at www.minesto.com

Press images and other media material is available for download via minesto.com/media

Financial information including reports, prospectuses and company descriptions is available in Swedish at www.minesto.com/investor.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
