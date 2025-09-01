Microgrid Market worth $87.8 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The microgrid market is expected to grow from USD 43.47 billion in 2025 to USD 95.16 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 17.0% from 2025 to 2030 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Key drivers for the microgrid market include the increasing need for energy resilience and uninterrupted power supply across commercial, industrial, and institutional facilities. Rising integration of renewable energy sources and advancements in battery storage and smart energy management systems enhance microgrid efficiency and flexibility. Supportive government policies, regulatory incentives, and decarbonization targets further encourage microgrid deployment. Additionally, the growing demand in remote and off-grid regions and cost reductions in distributed energy technologies boost adoption. The shift toward sustainable, localized power generation positions microgrids as a critical component of future energy infrastructure.

Microgrid Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 43.47 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 95.16 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 17.0% Market Size Available for 2021-2030 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Heating Equipment, Cooling Equipment, Ventilation Equipment, Technology, Implementation Type, Service Type, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Complex planning and engineering requirements for utility-scale microgrids Key Market Opportunities Rapid digitalization and advances in smart grid technologies Key Market Drivers Rising microgrid deployment for rural and remote electrification

By offering, the software segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The software segment of the microgrid market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing need for intelligent control, real-time monitoring, and optimization of distributed energy resources. As microgrids become increasingly complex with the integration of renewable sources, battery storage, and flexible loads, advanced software platforms, such as microgrid controllers, energy management systems (EMS), and predictive analytics tools, are pivotal in ensuring efficient and reliable operations. These platforms enable functions such as demand forecasting, automated load balancing, fault detection, and seamless islanding-to-grid reconnection, which are critical for maintaining stability and maximizing cost savings. The increasing adoption of AI, IoT, and digital twin technologies enhances the capabilities of microgrid software, enabling data-driven decision-making and predictive maintenance. Furthermore, the shift toward cloud-based and modular software solutions supports scalability and reduces deployment costs. Regulatory emphasis on renewable integration, carbon reduction, and grid modernization further drives the demand for intelligent microgrid management platforms. With the mounting deployment across commercial, industrial, military, and remote applications, software is emerging as the central enabler of advanced, flexible, and resilient microgrid operations globally.

Based on power sources, the combined heat and power (CHP) segment is likely to account for the largest market share from 2025 to 2030.

The combined heat and power (CHP) segment are expected to account for the largest share of the microgrid market from 2025 to 2030, owing to its ability to simultaneously generate electricity and useful thermal energy from a single fuel source with high efficiency. CHP systems significantly reduce energy losses compared with conventional power generation, making them an attractive solution for industries, commercial complexes, campuses, and healthcare facilities seeking to optimize energy use and lower operational costs. Their capability to operate independently or in conjunction with the main grid enhances resilience and energy security, particularly in mission-critical applications, such as hospitals, military bases, and data centers. The versatility of CHP in utilizing diverse fuels, including natural gas, biomass, biogas, and waste heat, supports decarbonization targets while ensuring a consistent power supply. Furthermore, the growing focus on energy efficiency regulations, rising electricity prices, and the need for reliable backup power in grid-constrained or remote areas accelerate CHP adoption. Integration with advanced control systems and energy management platforms enables CHP-based microgrids to optimize load management, reduce emissions, and achieve long-term cost savings. As a result, CHP remains a preferred power source in microgrid deployments worldwide, particularly in markets prioritizing both efficiency and sustainability.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest market share between 2025 and 2030.

Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest share of the global microgrid industry during the forecast period, driven by rising electricity demand, rapid urbanization, and strong government initiatives supporting distributed energy deployment. Countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia are implementing ambitious renewable energy targets, rural electrification programs, and grid modernization projects, creating substantial opportunities for microgrid adoption. In addition, the vulnerability to natural disasters and grid instability in certain areas is accelerating investments in resilient, decentralized energy systems. Technological advancements and falling costs of solar PV, battery storage, and advanced control systems enable large-scale deployment of grid-connected and remote microgrids. The region is also a hub for innovative deployments, with regional players such as OMC Power (India), SP Group (Singapore), and Ampd Energy (Hong Kong) complementing the activities of global leaders, including ABB, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens, General Electric Company, and Eaton. China leads the region with extensive renewable integration and industrial microgrid projects, while India focuses on rural and community-scale systems. Japan and South Korea are at the forefront of smart microgrid pilots for energy security. With strong policy support, robust manufacturing capabilities, and growing private sector participation, the Asia Pacific is expected to remain the fastest growing and most dominant regional market.

The report profiles key players in microgrid companies such as include Schneider Electric SE (France), Siemens (Germany), General Electric Company (US), Eaton (Ireland), ABB (Switzerland), Hitachi Energy Ltd (Switzerland), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Caterpillar (US), S&C Electric Company (US), and Tesla (US). These players have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, and contracts.

