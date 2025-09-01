K-Startup Grand Challenge 2025: 40 Global Startups Kick Off Korea Market Expansion at APEC

SEOUL, KR / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2025 / The "2025 K-Startup Grand Challenge (KSGC)," Korea's flagship global startup acceleration program, has announced the selection of 40 startups for Phase-2 following the Korea Market Entry Plan Evaluation held from August 4 to 7. After selecting 80 startups for Phase-1 from over 2,600 applicants across 21 countries, the program has now selected 40 finalists for Phase-2 - resulting in a highly competitive overall selection rate of 1.5%.

KSGC 2025 APEC

KSGC 2025 APEC

The evaluation assessed the 80 Phase 1 participants on the thoroughness of their strategies and the feasibility of their plans for entering the Korean market. Each startup presented its business plan and engaged in Q&A sessions with external experts, demonstrating careful preparation and clear vision. Considering the depth of market analysis, clarity of localization strategy, and representation across diverse industries, 40 outstanding startups were ultimately selected for Phase-2.

"These 40 startups impressed us not only with their innovative technologies but also with the depth of their market analysis and the specificity of their localization strategies for Korea," said Paul Kwon, Global Business Team Lead at GCCEI. "Through Phase-2, we will provide intensive acceleration support to help them establish successfully in Korea and scale globally."

The finalists will officially kick off Phase-2 with an orientation in Jeju on Sept. 2, followed by a global showcase on Sept. 3 held in conjunction with the 2025 APEC Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Ministerial Meeting. Korea, this year's APEC chair economy, will host the SME Ministerial from Sept. 1-5 at the Jeju International Convention Center (ICC) with delegates from all 21 APEC economies. Alongside the official agenda, the Ministry of SMEs and Startups (MSS) is organizing an extensive program of linked events-including the K-Startup Grand Challenge Showcase, the "Challenge! K-Startup" Opening Ceremony, and the Global Venture Investment Forum-collectively branded "Global Startup Day in Jeju" on Sept. 3-4.

The KSGC is hosted by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups (MSS) of Korea, organized by the Korea Institute of Startup & Entrepreneurship Development (KISED), and operated by the Gyeonggi Center for Creative Economy & Innovation (GCCEI). Since its inception in 2016, the program has supported a wide range of global startups through equity-free financial assistance, incorporation support, and curated business matching with Korea's leading conglomerates.

Contact Information

KSGC Admin

apply@ksgc.global





SOURCE: K-Startup Grand Challenge

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/k-startup-grand-challenge-2025-40-global-startups-kick-off-korea-1067437