Lifetime Cashflow Academy today announced that participants in its flagship Warrior Mentorship Program have collectively exceeded 260,000 apartment units owned across the United States. The milestone underscores expanding adoption of the Academy's structured education, peer accountability, and operations-first approach to multifamily ownership.





Rod Khleif & the Warrior Mentorship Community



"Crossing 260,000 student owned units is the result of simple habits done well, clear goals, conservative numbers, and professional operations," said Rod Khleif, Founder of Lifetime Cashflow Academy and creator of the Warrior Program. "Our mission is to equip people with practical skills, a supportive community, and a service mindset so they can improve properties and neighborhoods responsibly."

Key announcement details

Milestone: Warrior Program students and alumni now collectively own 260,000+ apartment units nationwide.

Model: Step-by-step training paired with weekly small-group support, deal-analysis tools, and post-acquisition operating checklists.

Standards: Emphasis on conservative underwriting, adequate reserves, and resident-first operations to drive durable results through cycles.

Community: A national peer network of over 1,7000 collaborating on education, best practices, and ongoing asset-management reviews.

Give-Back Pillar: Members are encouraged to contribute to local causes as they grow, aligned with initiatives supported by the Tiny Hands Foundation (holiday food baskets, school-supply backpacks, and teddy bears for children in crisis).

Program focus areas

Mindset + Mechanics: Participants begin with goal setting (income targets, lifestyle outcomes, community impact), then move into underwriting, due diligence, financing basics, renovation planning, and day-to-day asset management.

Execution Cadence: Live calls, 1 on 1 mentorship, regional meetups, and peer review move participants from learning to doing, with guardrails that discourage speculative assumptions and encourage data-driven decisions.

Risk Management: Guidance on debt selection, cash-flow stress testing, insurance/tax reviews, contingency planning, and CapEx tracking.

Operations: Strategy for property management, vendor oversight, resident-experience improvements, and property-level KPIs.

New initiatives following the milestone

To celebrate and extend the impact of the 260,000-unit milestone, Lifetime Cashflow Academy will:

Provide 260 free tickets to its next Virtual Multifamily Bootcamp for qualifying new entrants and returning students seeking a refresher. Publish a series of white papers analyzing anonymized student case-study statistics (deal sizes, markets, capital plans, and operating KPIs) to share evidence-based insights with the broader community. Expand open education tracks-continuing to deliver practical training and resources for learners at all experience levels, from first-time buyers to seasoned operators refining systems.

"Education matters most when it becomes execution," Khleif added. "These initiatives are designed to lower barriers, share what works, and keep delivering value whether someone is on their first 12-unit building or optimizing a larger portfolio."

About Lifetime Cashflow Academy & the Warrior Mentorship Program

Lifetime Cashflow Academy is a multifamily real estate training and community platform founded by Rod Khleif. Its flagship Warrior Mentorship Program helps everyday people learn, acquire, and operate apartment properties with accountability and service at the center. The curriculum emphasizes conservative underwriting, professional operations, and community contribution. Learn more at RodKhleif.com.

Results vary and are not guaranteed; real estate involves risk.

