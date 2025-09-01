Flexible Endoscopes Market worth US$3.07 billion by 2030 with 5.1 % CAGR | MarketsandMarkets.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Flexible Endoscopes Market, valued at US$2.27 billion in 2024, stood at US$2.38 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 5.1% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$3.07 billion by the end of the period. The growth of the flexible endoscopes market is driven by the rising need for endoscopy in diagnosing and treating critical diseases, increasing investments and grants from governments and organizations, and the growing prevalence of conditions, such as inflammatory bowel disease and colorectal cancer. Additionally, hospitals are expanding their endoscopic capabilities, fueled by the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures and ongoing technological advancements. Additionally, market opportunities are emerging from the high adoption of single-use endoscopy instruments and the rising shift toward automated endoscope reprocessing, which enhances efficiency, reduces infection risks, and meets stringent hygiene standards, thereby accelerating market expansion.

By type, the flexible endoscopes market is segmented into upper gastrointestinal endoscopes, colonoscopes, broncoscopes, sigmoidoscopes, laryngoscopes, pharyngoscopes, duodenoscopes, nasopharyngoscopes, rhinoscopes, and other types. The upper gastrointestinal endoscopes segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024. The segment is further divided into upper gastrointestinal videoscope and upper gastrointestinal fiberscope. Among these, the upper gastrointestinal videoscope segment accounted for a significant market share in 2024, due to the critical role of upper gastrointestinal videoscope in diagnosing and treating a wide range of upper GI conditions, such as GERD, ulcers, Barrett's esophagus, and gastric cancers. These devices utilize advanced video chip technology that delivers high-resolution, real-time imaging, enabling accurate diagnosis and guided therapeutic interventions. Their flexibility allows for precise navigation through complex anatomical regions, which makes them essential in procedures like foreign object removal, biopsies, and bleeding control. Moreover, their extensive use in hospital and outpatient settings, supported by skilled professionals and ongoing technology upgrades, further solidifies their dominant market position within the flexible endoscopes market.

By end user, the flexible endoscopes market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), clinics, and other end users (Diagnostic centers, mobile endoscopy facilities, and office-based endoscopy service providers). Among these, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024, owing to the high patient inflow for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, which demand advanced infrastructure and skilled medical professionals. Hospitals are equipped with comprehensive surgical setups, enabling the use of flexible endoscopes across various specialties, such as gastroenterology, pulmonology, and urology. Additionally, increasing funding from both public and private sectors has supported hospitals in upgrading to next-generation endoscopic equipment, improving procedural efficiency and outcomes. Hospitals often serve as referral centers for complex cases, increasing the volume of endoscopic procedures. These factors collectively drive hospital-based endoscopy adoption, reinforcing the dominant position of the hospitals segment in the market.

By geography, the flexible endoscopes market is segmented into five major regional segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2024, North America accounted for the largest share of the global flexible endoscopes market due to the high prevalence of chronic diseases, such as gastrointestinal disorders, cancer, and neurological conditions, which require frequent diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopic procedures. According to the CDC (October 2024), six in ten Americans have at least one chronic disease, and four in ten suffer from multiple conditions, significantly driving the demand for minimally invasive solutions, like flexible endoscopes. Additionally, the region benefits from the strong presence of key endoscope manufacturers and continuous technological innovation. The region's well-established healthcare infrastructure, favorable reimbursement policies, and high awareness among patients and physicians further contribute to the region's early adoption of endoscopic procedures. Moreover, the increasing investment by healthcare facilities in upgrading diagnostic capabilities and the presence of trained professionals reinforce North America's leadership in the flexible endoscopes market.

Some of the prominent players operating in the market include Olympus Corporation (Japan), Karl STORZ SE & Co. KG (Germany), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), FUJIFILM Corporation (Japan), HOYA Corporation (Japan), Stryker (US), Nipro (Japan), EndoMed Systems GmbH (Germany), Richard Wolf GmbH. (Germany), and Ambu A/S (Denmark).

Olympus Corporation (US):

Olympus Corporation is a leading player in the flexible endoscopes market due to its comprehensive and diversified portfolio of advanced endoscopy equipment and services, including gastrointestinal and surgical flexible endoscopes supported by integrated endoscopic systems and repair solutions. The company's strong global presence, comprising 89 subsidiaries and 3 affiliates, ensures broad market access across Japan, North America, Europe, Asia & Oceania, China, and other global markets. Olympus consistently delivers high-performance, clinically efficient solutions across multiple therapeutic areas. This makes it a preferred partner for healthcare providers worldwide. Additionally, its dual organic and inorganic growth strategy further reinforces its leadership.

Olympus invests heavily in innovation, as was demonstrated by the launch of two new bronchoscopes in May 2023. The new bronchoscopes are integrated with AI to enhance diagnostic precision and procedural efficiency. Additionally, the company pursues strategic acquisitions and distribution agreements to expand product offerings and market reach. These initiatives support sustained technological advancements, increased adoption among end users, and a competitive market position. By integrating advanced imaging, enhanced maneuverability, and reprocessing technologies, Olympus delivers customer-centric solutions that support precision diagnostics and minimally invasive interventions, securing its dominant role in the global flexible endoscopes market.

Karl Storz SE & CO. Kg (Germany)

Karl Storz SE & Co. Kg is a leading player in the flexible endoscopes market due to its comprehensive portfolio of over 10,000 high-precision human and veterinary medicine products. The company's advanced flexible endoscopy solutions span key clinical applications, such as bronchoscopy, laryngoscopy, and neuroendoscopy. These applications reinforce its position in critical medical disciplines. Operating through 70 subsidiaries in more than 50 countries and maintaining production facilities in Germany, the US, Switzerland, Estonia, and China, the company ensures a robust global footprint that effectively addresses diverse regional healthcare needs. The company's presence across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa facilitates customer engagement and reliable service delivery. To cement its position in the market, Karl Storz adopts strategic inorganic growth initiatives.

An example of this can be the acquisition of Surgical, Inc. (US) in August 2024, to expand its advanced surgical and endoscopic offerings. Additionally, the company's collaboration with FUJIFILM Corporation for the joint marketing of GI endoscopes and OR integration systems further enhanced its technological capabilities and market presence. Karl Storz remains a trusted and influential force in the global flexible endoscopes market through innovation, strategic partnerships, and operational reach.

