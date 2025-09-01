Leadership Learning from Martial Arts Featured in LibraryBub Selection for September

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Many of the core tenets of martial arts can readily be applied to business leadership. Courtesy, integrity, perseverance, self-control and indomitable spirit might be essential on the combat mat. As author Aslak de Silva has discovered, they can also shape a philosophy for a successful career in business. In his book The Black Belt in Leadership, he underlines the importance of discipline, resilience, respect and continuous learning for effective leadership. One reviewer enthuses that "his stories are engaging and vivid, showing how timeless principles of training, focus and humility can shape how we manage teams, make decisions under pressure, and build trust".

LibraryBub is an industry first. Established in 2015, it works in conjunction with all major libraries. It is dedicated to making strong, mutual connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries. The core commitment of the LibraryBub service is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. Novelist Carmen Marcus recalls an inspirational exponent of reading at school. "I had an incredible English teacher, a born actor, who made Shakespeare come alive off the page... Every time I think of that classroom I feel a quickening because I discovered how language grows with you and brings its own magic and this meant that part of me would never have to grow up. But school was haunted by very real bullies. My marks dropped. I feared school. I went to the library on the way home to avoid the bitch fest that was home-time. At the house of books, I found Judy Blume, Robert Westall and Arthur C. Clarke. I found my tribe. Eventually I just went straight to the library." Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives, and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska considers it a privilege to support them in that role.

Below is this month's selection by category.

NONFICTION

Biographies & Memoirs

It Began in Africa: a banker's memoirs from the heartland! by Rizwan Haider ISBN: 978-1637353424

Business

Awakening by Areva Martin ISBN: 978-1637351253

The Black Belt in Leadership: 20 tested lessons from the dojo to the boardroom by Aslak de Silva ISBN: 978-9528804901

CIONET Cookbook No. 2: recipes for digital success by Hendrik Deckers ASIN: B0BZGXD7JS

The CyberSecurity Leadership Handbook for the CISO and the CEO by Jean-Christophe Gaillard ISBN: 978-1637351864

Deep Finance: corporate finance in the information age by Glenn Hopper ISBN: 978-1637351246

The Happy Leader: a leadership fable about transformation in business and in life by Shawn Sukhraj Johal ISBN: 978-1637350515

Investing in Gemstones: securing your wealth with the world's most beautiful commodity by Thomas Schröck ISBN: 978-1637352953

Ordinary Founder: a grit-and-profit playbook for entrepreneurs by Pavel Danek ISBN: 978-8011069667

Own Success: a proven method to succeed in business with a franchise by Dan Citrenbaum ISBN: 978-1637351765

Profit Generating Pipeline: a proven formula to earn trust and drive revenue by Leslie Venetz ISBN: 979-8998527036

Strides to Blissful Leadership: how to succeed in business and life by Arvind Sharma ISBN: 978-1637351758

Succeed the Right Way: what every compassionate business person must know by Paul L. Gunn, Jr. ISBN: 978-1637350942

10x Leader: how great leaders multiply outcomes through transformational learning by Stephanie Crowe ISBN: 978-1637352175

Work Done Right: using systems thinking to guide your digital transformation by Matthew Kleiman ISBN: 978-1637352915

Science & Math

Overcoming Obstacles: from elite athletes to everyday people, the unlimited possibilities of modern sports medicine and research by Rakshith Srinivasan ISBN: 978-1637352267

"I truly appreciate LibraryBub's support of authors and independent writers like myself," says fantasy writer Shannon Traphagen. She explains that "mentoring, support and guidance" can be so hard to obtain for independent authors, "so to receive support like this is such an empowering feeling." She asserts that "the business acumen that LibraryBub is able to provide so that authors may navigate the marketing waters that is the publishing industry is invaluable."

