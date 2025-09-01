Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.09.2025 17:22 Uhr
XYTE mobility GmbH: XYTE mobility to Unveil "ONE" - The World's Safest Electric Scooter - at IAA Mobility 2025

MUNICH, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XYTE Mobility GmbH will celebrate its official debut at IAA Mobility in Munich with the world premiere of its first model: the "ONE", a revolutionary three-wheeled electric scooter designed to redefine urban mobility.

The unveiling will take place on Monday, September 8 at 11:00 AM at Hall B2, Booth D101, where media representatives are warmly invited to attend.

The XYTE ONE combines cutting-edge engineering with advanced safety features, making it the safest electric scooter in the world. Its innovative safety cell allows riders to drive without a helmet and with a standard car driver's license (Class B).

Key highlights of the XYTE ONE:

  • Three-wheeled, fully electric architecture
  • Safety cell for helmet-free riding with maximum protection
  • Range of over 100 km on a single charge
  • Electronically limited top speed of 100 km/h

The company was founded by Dr. Wolfgang Ziebart, a veteran of the global automotive industry, who will personally present the project. He will be joined on stage by Erik Goplen the designer of the XYTE ONE, who will share insights into the vision and design language behind this groundbreaking vehicle.

"With the XYTE ONE, we are setting a new benchmark for safe, sustainable, and stylish urban mobility," said Dr. Ziebart. "It is more than just an electric scooter - it is a new category of vehicle."

XYTE mobility is committed to shaping the future of urban transportation by combining safety, practicality, and sustainability in a bold new form.

Media are invited to join the world premiere on Monday, September 8 at 11:00 AM at IAA Mobility, Hall B2 Booth D101.

Boilerplate:

XYTE mobility GmbH is a Germany-based urban mobility company building a new category of compact, electric one-person vehicles that blend scooter agility with car-like protection. Founded by Dr. Wolfgang Ziebart and a team of seasoned automotive leaders, XYTE's purpose is to improve city life by making personal travel cleaner, quieter, and safer. Its first model, the XYTE ONE, embodies the brand promise-iconic design, everyday practicality, and a protective safety cell-delivering confidence without the bulk of a car. XYTE scales with partner-led manufacturing and a city-by-city rollout across Europe, advancing Vision Zero through pragmatic engineering and human-centered design.

Press Contact:
XYTE Mobility GmbH
Mr. Christoph Walz
www.xyte-mobility.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b368e210-0da9-444f-a55b-0c9bc744deb8

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/52e0e155-65b2-4f1b-9efe-d0580dd1eb15


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
