Chicken Challengers, a newly released strategy card game, is making its official debut, offering players a mix of humor, competition, and family-friendly fun. Designed for 2-8 players, the game combines easy-to-learn mechanics with unpredictable twists, making it a fresh addition to the growing tabletop gaming market.





Chicken Challengers hatches family fun

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11704/264614_c13c173654656a20_001full.jpg

Inspired by three real-life pet chickens named Elvis Eggsly, Albert Eggstine, and Boots, the creators developed Chicken Challengers to capture the quirky charm of their feathered companions. The result is a lighthearted yet strategic card game that introduces over 114 uniquely hand-drawn chicken cards, each featuring humorous and whimsical designs.

Gameplay Overview

Simple Rules : Learn in under three minutes, making it suitable for family gatherings, casual nights, or travel.

Strategic Interactions : Players collect chickens using action, counter, and challenge cards, with the goal of reaching eight chickens first.

Replayable Design :With surprise counterplays and shifting strategies, no two games are ever the same.

"Chicken Challengers was created to bring people together around the table through laughter and friendly competition," said Dwight Ong, a spokesperson for the company. "It's a game that can be enjoyed by both casual players and experienced board game fans."

Why It Stands Out

114+ hand-drawn illustrated chicken cards.

Quick setup and fast-paced rounds.

A balance of strategy and humor.

Suitable for teens, adults, and families.

Availability

Chicken Challengers is now available for purchase on Amazon and through the official website, www.chickenchallengers.com, with worldwide shipping.

About Chicken Challengers

Chicken Challengers is a U.S.-based game company focused on creating innovative, engaging, and humorous tabletop experiences. With a mission to bring people together through play, the brand blends creativity, strategy, and humor into every product it develops.Chicken Challengers is a U.S.-based game company in Vancouver, WA.

Media Contact

