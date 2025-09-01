Great Neck, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2025) - Laser by Aleya, a provider of New York laser and electrolysis hair removal services, has introduced a streamlined service consultation model inspired by the growing demand for minimalist skincare routines. Designed to help clients reduce product overload and focus on results-driven treatments, the model reflects the brand's continued investment in personalized, technology-based care.

Laser by Aleya Introduces Skinimalism-Inspired Service Model to Support Clients Seeking Simplified Skincare

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10732/264445_9307b425e4dd1b72_001full.jpg

The approach emphasizes targeted laser services and simplified at-home regimens based on individual skin needs, with a focus on skin clarity, tone, and long-term barrier support. Clients are encouraged to minimize unnecessary skincare steps and instead focus on key treatments recommended through consultation.

"Our clients are looking to simplify, not add more complexity to their skincare," said Aleya Bamdad, Founder and CEO of Laser by Aleya. "We developed this approach to provide effective solutions without overwhelming routines, one treatment, one goal at a time."

A Simpler Approach to Skincare That Still Delivers

The updated service model includes:

A focused consultation identifying priority skin concerns

Clear, minimal home-care recommendations

Reduced use of overlapping products or unnecessary actives

Suggested laser sessions to target concerns like redness, sensitivity, or scarring

Laser by Aleya's technicians tailor the experience to each individual's skin goals, helping clients maintain results with less effort and greater clarity around what works.

Industry Context

The shift toward "skinimalism", a movement favoring fewer products and intentional skincare, has been recognized across the aesthetics and dermatology fields. According to Mintel's 2024 U.S. Beauty Report, 61% of skincare users prefer a simplified routine, with many seeking professional guidance to reduce product fatigue and improve consistency.

By responding to this trend with a structured, verifiable offering, Laser by Aleya aims to make effective skin treatment more accessible and sustainable.

The new service model is now available for all new and returning clients at the Great Neck clinic.

About Laser by Aleya

Laser by Aleya is a leading provider of professional New York laser and electrolysis hair removal services in Great Neck. Committed to delivering safe, effective, and personalized treatments, Laser by Aleya uses advanced techniques to help clients achieve smooth, hair-free skin. Founded by Aleya Bamdad, a certified expert with 20 years of experience, Laser by Aleya focuses on client comfort, satisfaction, and results, setting the standard in quality hair removal services.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/264445

SOURCE: Digital Silk