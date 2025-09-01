Toshiba's first appearance at NRF Europe spotlights innovations designed to help retailers craft distinct customer experiences while boosting operational resilience and sustainability.

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions will showcase how the latest retail innovations are empowering retailers to craft unique journeys and sustainably deliver success in booth G167 Pavilion 6 at the first-ever NRF 2025: Retail's Big Show Europe this month. Toshiba's new modular and customized solutions utilize advanced technology like AI, computer vision, and machine learning to meet the unique needs of retailers, no matter their size or segment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250901613943/en/

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions will showcase how the latest retail innovations are empowering retailers to craft unique journeys and sustainably deliver success in booth G167 Pavilion 6 at the first-ever NRF 2025: Retail's Big Show Europe this month.

NRF attendees will experience Toshiba's broad portfolio of:

Next generation Point-of-Sale (POS) solutions, including the new TCx® 620, TCx® 820, and TCx?® Touch Displays, are Toshiba's most adaptable and versatile POS systems to date. From sleek and durable TCx® 820, to the compact and powerful TCx® 620, these solutions create tailored checkout experiences that adapt and grow with changing business needs.

including the new TCx® 620, TCx® 820, and TCx?® Touch Displays, are Toshiba's most adaptable and versatile POS systems to date. From sleek and durable TCx® 820, to the compact and powerful TCx® 620, these solutions create tailored checkout experiences that adapt and grow with changing business needs. Modular self-checkout solutions powered by AI and computer vision that can tailor the shopping experience in any retail environment. With ELERA® Loss Prevention and ELERA® Produce Recognition, retailers gain real-time insights to prevent loss, increase checkout speed, and evolve with future-ready technology.

powered by AI and computer vision that can tailor the shopping experience in any retail environment. With ELERA® Loss Prevention and ELERA® Produce Recognition, retailers gain real-time insights to prevent loss, increase checkout speed, and evolve with future-ready technology. Innovativesoftware ranging from integrated suites to microservice-based platforms powered by AI to support retail media with personalized shopping experiences. Retailers benefit from additional AI capabilities to accurately measure ROAS, shopper engagement, and in-store conversations.

"NRF brings together retail leaders and innovators to shape the future of commerce, and it's especially exciting to see NRF expand to Europe for the first time. As an established global leader, we're thrilled to showcase how our latest innovations help retailers create smarter, more secure, and more sustainable shopping experiences," said Andrew McDaniel, Managing Director and Senior VP Europe at Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions. "Toshiba is proud to be part of this milestone moment, and we're looking forward to connecting with retailers in Paris to share how we can support their technology journey from the back office to the front of the store."

Toshiba's booth will also feature the latest integrated AI innovations with Toshiba's partner Catch. Event attendees will experience how Catch AI seamlessly integrates with Toshiba's ELERA® Commerce Platform to reshape physical retail through real-time personalization, behavioral insights, and in-store retail media. With these integrated solutions, retailers can monetize in-store traffic with high-performing retail media, optimize operations using real-time behavioral data, and elevate the customer experience.

NRF Retail's Big Show Europe will be from September 16 18 at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. Click here to schedule a meeting with Toshiba and learn more about the solutions and retail industry trends.

Latest Industry Insights and Media Coverage

Redefining retail security: how to empower people while protecting profits

Matalan Partners with Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions to Enhance In-Store Experience

Creating a Positive Customer Experience in Self-Checkout (Video)

About Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions:

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions empowers retail to thrive and prosper through a dynamic ecosystem of smarter, more agile solutions and services that enable retailers to resiliently evolve with generations of consumers and adapt to market conditions. Supported by a global organization of devoted employees and partners, retailers gain more visibility and control over operations while enjoying the flexibility to build, scale, and transform retail experiences that anticipate and fulfill consumers' ever-changing needs.

Visit commerce.toshiba.com and engage with us on:

LinkedIn YouTube Facebook Instagram: @toshibacommerce

X/Twitter: @ToshibaCommerce

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Toshiba Tec Corporation, which is traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250901613943/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT:

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

Anne-Francoise Ribot

Anne.Ribot@toshibagcs.com