Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 35, 2025

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 25 August 2025 and 29 August 2025 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 552,127 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).
The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 5,535,521 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 27 May 2025. The repurchase program, which runs between 18 July 2025 and 26 September 2025, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:
Date:
Aggregated volume
Weighted average
Aggregated
25 August 2025
111,000
345.9869
38,404,545.90
26 August 2025
111,000
342.1535
37,979,038.50
27 August 2025
111,000
342.8767
38,059,313.70
28 August 2025
108,127
342.9958
37,087,106.87
29 August 2025
111,000
342.1971
37,983,878.10
Total accumulated over week 35
552,127
343.2433
189,513,883.07
Total accumulated during the repurchase program
3,331,765
337.0614
1,123,009,471.93
All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.
Following the above acquisitions and as of 29 August 2025, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.
Ordinary shares
Class C shares1
Total
Number of issued shares2
1,234,611,900
496,056
1,235,107,956
Number of shares owned by EQT AB3
61,254,375
-
61,254,375
Number of outstanding shares
1,173,357,525
496,056
1,173,853,581
1 Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote
2 Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB
3 EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings
A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.
Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334
