01.09.2025
BNK Invest, Inc.: DividendChannel.com Celebrates 15th Anniversary

In partnership with Holdings Channel - a premier research website focused on 13F filers - we are also able to include several popular holdings-based features, such as the Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks page

JERICHO, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2025 / Dividend Channel is celebrating fifteen years as a premier research website focused on dividend-paying stocks, featuring our proprietary DividendRank system which ranks the coverage universe of dividend stocks by a number of criteria, aiming to uncover interesting stock ideas for further research.

Popular site features include our Dividend Reinvestment (DRIP) returns calculator, the ever-changing Dividend Channel S.A.F.E 25 list, and our free dividend alerts email service which sends out live alerts when new dividends are declared by stocks in your portfolio.

In partnership with Holdings Channel - a premier research website focused on 13F filers - we are also able to include several popular holdings-based features, such as the Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks page, and, by integrating insider buying data, our ever-changing list of 10 dividend bargains you can buy cheaper than the insiders did.

"We feel great pride at having provided DividendChannel.com to the public since 2011," said BNK Invest's Chief Operating Officer. "The above are just a few examples highlighting some of the groundbreaking features Dividend Channel is able to offer."

About Dividend Channel

A free service of BNK Invest Inc., Dividend Channel was launched in 2011 with the concept of ranking dividend stocks based upon a number of criteria. To make the "Dividend Channel S.A.F.E. 25" list a stock must exhibit these qualities: S. Solid return - hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount - consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless history - never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring - at least two decades of dividend payments.

Media Contact Info:

info@bnkinvest.com

SOURCE: BNK Invest, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/dividendchannel.com-celebrates-15th-anniversary-1067480

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
