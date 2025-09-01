Michael Hall, Sr., Minnesota Trial Lawyer at Hall Law Personal Injury Attorneys, Receives Lifetime Champion of Justice Award

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2025 / The Minnesota Association of Justice (MAJ) has honored Michael Hall, Sr. , founder of Hall Law Personal Injury Attorneys, with its Lifetime Champion of Justice Award , one of the organization's highest recognitions. The award celebrates Attorney Hall's decades of relentless advocacy on behalf of injury victims and his lasting impact on Minnesota's legal community.

Hall Law Personal Injury Attorneys, Minneapolis Personal injury Law Firm

A Recognition of Leadership and Advocacy

The Lifetime Champion of Justice Award is reserved for attorneys with more than 25 years of practice and acknowledges extraordinary commitment to:

Protecting the right to trial by jury and equal access to justice

Advocating for those least able to defend their own rights

Advancing the profession through mentorship and collaboration

Contributing to civic and community life

Michael has devoted his career to leveling the playing field for Minnesotans facing powerful insurance companies and corporations. His dedication embodies the values this award was created to honor.

Attorney Michael Hall, Sr.'s Career and Legacy

For more than four decades, Michael Hall, Sr. has fought to protect the rights of injury victims across Minnesota. He has secured life-changing results for clients and set a standard for ethical, tenacious trial advocacy. His influence extends beyond the courtroom - from guiding younger attorneys to strengthening MAJ's mission of protecting civil justice.

Colleagues describe Hall as a mentor and leader whose work has inspired a new generation of trial lawyers. This recognition cements his reputation as a defender of justice and a pillar of Minnesota's legal community.

About Hall Law Personal Injury Attorneys

Hall Law Personal Injury Attorneys has over 80 years of combined experience representing injured Minnesotans, and they've recovered more than $90 million for their clients. The firm's attorneys are consistently recognized among the state's top personal injury lawyers and remain committed to the mission that earned their founder this distinguished honor.

