Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 01.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Blockbuster-Potenzial und Übernahmefantasie: Hier entsteht das nächste Big Pharma-Ziel!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
01.09.2025 20:38 Uhr
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Michael Hall, Sr., Minnesota Trial Lawyer at Hall Law Personal Injury Attorneys, Receives Lifetime Champion of Justice Award

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2025 / The Minnesota Association of Justice (MAJ) has honored Michael Hall, Sr., founder of Hall Law Personal Injury Attorneys, with its Lifetime Champion of Justice Award, one of the organization's highest recognitions. The award celebrates Attorney Hall's decades of relentless advocacy on behalf of injury victims and his lasting impact on Minnesota's legal community.

Hall Law Personal Injury Attorneys, Minneapolis Personal injury Law Firm

Hall Law Personal Injury Attorneys, Minneapolis Personal injury Law Firm
Hall Law Personal Injury Attorneys, Minneapolis Personal injury Law Firm

A Recognition of Leadership and Advocacy

The Lifetime Champion of Justice Award is reserved for attorneys with more than 25 years of practice and acknowledges extraordinary commitment to:

  • Protecting the right to trial by jury and equal access to justice

  • Advocating for those least able to defend their own rights

  • Advancing the profession through mentorship and collaboration

  • Contributing to civic and community life

Michael has devoted his career to leveling the playing field for Minnesotans facing powerful insurance companies and corporations. His dedication embodies the values this award was created to honor.

Attorney Michael Hall, Sr.'s Career and Legacy

For more than four decades, Michael Hall, Sr. has fought to protect the rights of injury victims across Minnesota. He has secured life-changing results for clients and set a standard for ethical, tenacious trial advocacy. His influence extends beyond the courtroom - from guiding younger attorneys to strengthening MAJ's mission of protecting civil justice.

Colleagues describe Hall as a mentor and leader whose work has inspired a new generation of trial lawyers. This recognition cements his reputation as a defender of justice and a pillar of Minnesota's legal community.

About Hall Law Personal Injury Attorneys

Hall Law Personal Injury Attorneys has over 80 years of combined experience representing injured Minnesotans, and they've recovered more than $90 million for their clients. The firm's attorneys are consistently recognized among the state's top personal injury lawyers and remain committed to the mission that earned their founder this distinguished honor.

Contact Information

Michael Hall III
Minneapolis personal injury lawyer
info@hallinjurylaw.com
(800) 292-1979

.

SOURCE: Hall Law Personal Injury Attorneys



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/michael-hall-sr.-minnesota-trial-lawyer-at-hall-law-personal-inj-1067487

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.