Australian technology startup, Sophiie AI, which is tackling the $7 billion problem of missed calls for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), announces the launch of its newest feature: full client self-onboarding and agent training. This advancement gives SMEs complete autonomy to configure, customise, and deploy Sophiie AI's virtual receptionist without reliance on external support.

The AI receptionist can now be fully onboarded by business owners themselves. Clients can personalise workflows, train the AI agent in their own language and style, and adapt responses to reflect brand voice and customer expectations, all within an intuitive dashboard. This level of autonomy allows businesses to accelerate implementation, reduce onboarding costs, and adapt the system quickly as operations evolve.

Purpose-built for service-based businesses in trades and professional services, the AI receptionist operates around the clock to capture opportunities that would otherwise slip through the cracks. The platform answers calls, books appointments, logs job details, sends reminders, and supports payment follow-ups. Its integrated CRM dashboard consolidates calls, texts, and emails, giving SMEs full visibility of client interactions from first enquiry to final invoice.

"Many small business owners excel at their trade but struggle to stay on top of client communications and admin," said Jacob Banks, co-founder and CEO of Sophiie AI. "We designed Sophiie to step in where opportunities are most often lost - answering every call, capturing every lead, and freeing staff to focus on the work that drives growth."

The self-onboarding feature builds on Sophiie AI's existing offering.

To learn more about this service, visit sophiie.ai.

About Sophiie AI

Sophiie AI is an Australian technology company specialising in AI-powered virtual receptionist solutions for trades, healthcare providers, and professional services. Designed to manage the entire customer journey from first enquiry to final invoice, Sophiie AI combines 24/7 availability, personalised communication, and an integrated CRM dashboard to help businesses capture every lead and streamline operations. Its mission is to ensure no opportunity is lost to missed calls or admin delays, empowering SMEs to scale with confidence.

