Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 01.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Blockbuster-Potenzial und Übernahmefantasie: Hier entsteht das nächste Big Pharma-Ziel!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QNH0 | ISIN: NO0010921232 | Ticker-Symbol: 7QF
Tradegate
01.09.25 | 18:10
0,171 Euro
+3,90 % +0,006
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKER HORIZONS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKER HORIZONS ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1620,17723:00
0,1670,17121:34
PR Newswire
01.09.2025 22:54 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aker Horizons ASA: Key information relating to payment of dividend-in-kind

FORNEBU, Norway, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the announcements today made by Aker Horizons ASA (the "Company" or "Aker Horizons") regarding the satisfaction of conditions for (i) completion of the merger between its subsidiary, Aker Horizons Holding AS ("AKHH"), and AKH HoldCo AS ("AKH HoldCo"), a subsidiary of Aker ASA (the "Merger") and (ii) the distribution by the Company of its shares in AKHH as a dividend in-kind in order to enable the Company's shareholders to benefit directly from the Merger consideration.

Below is key information relating to the dividend in-kind:

Dividend amount: One (1) AKHH share per share held in the Company

Declared currency: NOK

Date of approval: 6 June 2025

Last day including right: 4 September 2025

Ex-date: 5 September 2025

Record Date: 8 September 2025

Payment date (delivery of shares): On or about 12 September 2025

Other: The AKHH shares are shortly after delivery expected to be replaced with 0.001898 shares in Aker ASA (subject to rounding) and NOK 0.267963 in cash for each AKHH share, subject to completion of the Merger. The dividend in-kind will be treated as repayment of paid in capital for Norwegian tax purposes and will not be subject to Norwegian withholding tax.

Since the Merger is between AKHH and AKH HoldCo, shareholders in the Company will retain their Aker Horizons shares, in addition to the allotted Merger consideration shares in Aker ASA, following completion of the Merger.

For further information:

Investor Relations:

Jonas Gamre
Mobile: +47 97 11 82 92
E-mail: jonas.gamre@akerhorizons.com

Media:

Mats Ektvedt
Mobile: +47 41 42 33 28
E-mail: mats.ektvedt@corporatecommunications.no

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-horizons/r/aker-horizons-asa--key-information-relating-to-payment-of-dividend-in-kind,c4227938

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-horizons-asa-key-information-relating-to-payment-of-dividend-in-kind-302543254.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.