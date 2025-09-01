Anzeige
Montag, 01.09.2025
Blockbuster-Potenzial und Übernahmefantasie: Hier entsteht das nächste Big Pharma-Ziel!
WKN: A2QNH0 | ISIN: NO0010921232 | Ticker-Symbol: 7QF
Tradegate
01.09.25 | 18:10
0,171 Euro
+3,90 % +0,006
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
01.09.2025 22:54 Uhr
Aker Horizons ASA: Mandatory notification of trade

FORNEBU, Norway, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the announcements made today by Aker Horizons ASA (the "Company") regarding the satisfaction of the conditions for the distribution of the Company's shares in AKHH as a dividend in-kind (the "Dividend Shares") to the Company's shareholders, where each Company share entitles the owner to receive one (1) AKHH share.

AKH HoldCo AS will, as a result of the distribution, receive 464,285,714 Dividend Shares.

In addition, the following primary insiders (PDMRs) of the Company and close associates of PDMRs will, as a result of the distribution, receive Dividend Shares as follows (calculated based on their current shareholding in the Company):

  • Svein Oskar Stoknes, member of the Board of Directors of the Company, will receive 33,273 Dividend Shares;
  • Frode Strømø, General Counsel of the Company, will receive 17,428 Dividend Shares; and
  • Kristoffer Dahlberg, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, will receive 62 Dividend Shares.

The shares in AKHH are linked to the Company's shares, cf. the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Article 19 of Regulation EU 596/2014 (the EU Market Abuse Regulation). Please refer to the attached PDMR forms for further details.

For further information:

Investor Relations:

Jonas Gamre
Mobile: +47 97 11 82 92
E-mail: jonas.gamre@akerhorizons.com

Media:

Mats Ektvedt
Mobile: +47 41 42 33 28
E-mail: mats.ektvedt@corporatecommunications.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the requirements under the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-horizons/r/aker-horizons-asa--mandatory-notification-of-trade,c4227940

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/20659/4227940/b68a49cf2af9fb08.pdf

AKH - PDMR Attachments

SOURCE Aker Horizons

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-horizons-asa-mandatory-notification-of-trade-302543256.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
