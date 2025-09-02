Kingbull Technology, INC: Kingbull Launches an Unstoppable All-Terrain eBike Rover 2 with Torque Sensor and Samsung Battery

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2025 / Kingbull has unveiled a new fat ebike, the Rover 2.0. This bike brings together power, range, and comfort in one sleek, sturdy package. It has a rugged frame, a robust Bafang motor, a reliable Samsung battery, and a full suspension system that enables it to conquer every terrain.

The Rover 2.0 is suitable for riders who want one bike for both road and track. It has the power to handle even the steepest of climbs, the range for daily use, and the stability to stay firm on gravel, soft ground, rocks… or wherever you take it.

Motor

The Rover 2.0 uses a 750W brushless hub motor from Bafang(GD). The motor propels the rear wheel and produces 80Nm of torque while also promoting energy efficiency. It generates ample power, allowing the bike to reach 28 mph in Class 3 mode. However, you can also switch it to Class 2, by setting the speed limit to 20 mph via display unit.

The motor doesn't lose performance under heavy loads or when tackling steep ascents. The Rover 2.0 supports up to 400 lbs, and the bike continues to climb without losing drive even when it's fully loaded.

Battery

The Rover 2.0 is fitted with a 720Wh Samsung battery. The bike has been tested for a maximum range of 60 miles. In everyday use, the figure may get close to 40 miles under heavy loads, or in uphill rides, or when higher assist levels are used.

The battery is placed inside the frame which shields it from water and dust. But it can also be removed if charging indoors is preferred. A complete charge with the provided 3.0A smart charger takes about 5 hours.

PAS Sensor

The Rover 2.0 uses a torque sensor that responds to how much pressure you put on the pedals. This makes the ride feel more natural. Instead of sudden bursts of power, the motor gives support that matches your effort.

The sensor also plays a role in saving battery power. Since it adjusts output based on your pedaling, the motor does not waste energy when it is not needed. For riders, who use mid assist levels, this can significantly extend the range.

Suspension

The Rover 2.0 uses a full-suspension layout. The in-house front fork offers 100 mm travel, lockout, and preload adjustment. At the rear, the DNM DV-22AR oil-spring shock gives 45 mm travel with adjustable damping.

Effectively, this means no terrain is inaccessible to riders. The fork soaks front bumps well and the rear shock helps keep control when the trail gets tough. This suspension setup lifts the overall ride quality and makes it comfortable and steady across varied terrain.

Tires

The Rover 2.0 comes with 26" × 4.0" CST puncture-proof fat tires. These tires give you confidence to ride on sand, mud, dirt, or track. Their increased width gives a bigger footprint on the ground which helps promote balance, even at lower speeds.

These tires make the bike more versatile than a standard ebike. The combo of massive fat tires and dual suspension means you can conquer the tracks that are off-limits for other riders.

Transmission

The Rover 2.0 is fitted with a Shimano 7-speed drivetrain. The shifts feel simple and steady which helps keep the ride smooth. Riders can switch to lower gears for climbs and higher gears for faster sections.

Also, the drivetrain matches well with the motor output. It provides reliable power transfer and helps the bike stay efficient across different speeds. Both on and off-road riders will find the drivetrain functional and easy to use.

Brakes

The Rover 2.0 uses ZOOM HB-875-E hydraulic disc brakes with dual pistons and 180 mm rotors on both wheels. These brakes generate strong and precise stopping power, enabling you to stop the instant you want to stop. They particularly respond well on steep or loose terrain.

The brake levers include motor cut-off (power-off) sensors. When you pull the brakes, the motor stops immediately to give you better control and to avoid sudden surges.

Display

The Rover 2.0 comes with a KB35H custom color backlit display. It clearly shows speed, battery level, pedal-assist mode, distance covered, and other ride metrics even in full daylight. The horizontal layout of the screen is also well designed. It helps riders glance at data without needing to slow down.

Frame

The Rover 2.0 has a sleek all-aluminum frame that promises both strength and lightness. The material is aircraft-grade to give the bike a solid feel while also keeping its weight manageable… at 80 lbs. To ensure ergonomic fit for riders of various heights (5'6" to 6'5"), the seat post is height adjustable.

The design includes an integrated battery that sits inside for a clean look. The cables also run inside to ensure a neat exterior and to prevent damage. Thanks to the step-thru design, every rider can easily mount or dismount the bike. As for the colors, the bike is currently available in either pure black or sand silver.

Lights

The Rover 2.0 has a 48V LED headlight and a rear light that activates when the brakes are applied. The headlight gives a wide beam that helps enhance visibility and safety on darker paths, while the rear light alerts traffic or riders behind you.

Accessories

This bike comes with a set of useful add-ons that make it ready to ride out of the box. These include a cable lock, an air pump, and a phone mount. The bike also comes with a sturdy kickstand, an electric horn, and a plush eco-leather saddle.

Warranty

The Rover 2.0 comes with a 2-year warranty for the frame and electronic components (battery, motor, sensors and controls). Riders can have full peace of mind, as instant support is available for any issues that may come up in the initial years of use.

Pricing

The Rover 2.0 is meant to conquer trails, and is suitable for riders who value long range, smooth control, and reliable build quality. It doesn't cut back on features or build quality, and comes with branded components. The bike's capability is practically unmatchable, thanks to its sturdy frame, rugged tires, dual suspension, and hydraulic brakes.

As for the pricing, the Rover 2.0 currently retails at $1,399, with shipping included. However, buyers who purchase more than one bike will get an extra $200 off. For more details, please visit: Kingbull Rover 2.0.

About Kingbull

Kingbull is a leading manufacturer of fat-tire ebikes, designing versatile rides for people who want one bike for both city streets and rugged trails. Every model from Kingbull features super-sturdy frames, 4" fat tires, and top-notch suspension systems for all-terrain capability.

Kingbull stands out by including components only from top brands, including Samsung, Bafang, Tektro, and Shimano to name a few. The lineup starts at $999 and includes folding, commuter, full-suspension, and cargo e-bikes to cater to every type of rider.

With more than 20,000 riders and 1,450 reviews averaging 4.86/5.0, Kingbull has earned a strong reputation for both reliability and performance.

Media Contact

Organization: Kingbull Technology, INC.

Contact Person Name: Ethan Doo

Website: https://www.kingbullbike.com/

Email: ethan.doo@kingbullbike.com

Contact Number: +12135884335

Address: 5101 Santa Monica Boulevard

City: Los Angeles

State: CA

Country: United States

SOURCE: Kingbull Technology, INC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/kingbull-launches-an-unstoppable-all-terrain-ebike-rover-2-with-torque-1067511