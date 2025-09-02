Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.09.2025
PR Newswire
02.09.2025 01:12 Uhr
IREX Board of Trustees names Aleksander Dardeli, as President and CEO

WASHINGTON, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The IREX Board of Trustees has appointed Aleksander (Aleks) Dardeli as the organization's next President and CEO, effective September 1, 2025.

www.irex.org

Aleks returns to IREX with a bold vision for the future, along with the strategic agility and steady leadership to reimagine possibilities and chart new paths forward. As a former Executive Vice President of IREX, he led the expansion of the organization's global footprint, catalyzed innovation, strengthened management systems, and oversaw the acquisition of Development Gateway, a mission-aligned venture. He rejoins IREX after serving as Chief Operating Officer at Save the Children, where he oversaw strategy, planning, transformation initiatives, and organizational performance.

"We are very happy to welcome Aleks back to IREX," said David A. Gross, Chair of the Board of Trustees. "His experience and perspective are well suited to guide the organization through a changing landscape. Aleks understands how to build strong partnerships and navigate complexity, and we're confident in his ability to lead IREX forward."

"Aleks's return brings renewed energy to an organization with strong programs and a resilient team of exceptionally talented professionals," added Kate Thompson, Interim CEO. "We look forward to the next chapter under his leadership."

With more than 25 years of experience in international development, Aleks has held senior positions at IBI International, DynCorp International/Casals, the East-West Management Institute, and the International Development Law Organization. His work has focused on education, leadership, and strengthening both the private sector and public institutions in the U.S., emerging economies, and post-conflict settings- including leading a major initiative in Kosovo to help prepare government institutions for independence.

A former Fulbright Scholar, Aleks graduated summa cum laude from the University of Tirana and holds a master's degree from Columbia University and a Juris Doctor from the Catholic University of America.

"IREX has a rich legacy of transforming education systems, bringing people together to solve problems, and supporting leaders across sectors," said Aleksander Dardeli. "I look forward to working with our staff, Board, and supporters worldwide to expand opportunities, shape innovative solutions, and ultimately deliver lasting results for America and the communities we partner with."

ABOUT IREX:
IREX partners with communities and institutions in the United States and around the world to cultivate leaders, empower youth, strengthen institutions, and expand access to quality education and information, delivering measurable, cost-effective results. To learn more, please visit www.irex.org.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Communications@irex.org

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/360007/IREX_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/irex-board-of-trustees-names-aleksander-dardeli-as-president-and-ceo-302543289.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
