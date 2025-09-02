SteriLance Medical: Sandstone Easydrip Plus Pen Needles Debut in Uzbekistan--Enhancing Daily Injection Comfort and Quality

Bridging the gap between premium and low-end options; advanced large-platform design; ISO 13485 and CE certified; now available in hospitals and pharmacies

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandstone Medical- a SteriLance Medical sub-brand - announced the launch of Easydrip Plus pen needles in Uzbekistan, bringing a practical, patient-focused option to a market long divided between high-priced international brands and low-end products with inconsistent quality.

Easydrip Plus uses a large-platform hub for steadier grip and control. A thin-wall, polished multi-facet needle supports smooth, gentle insertion and reliable flow, helping reduce anxiety around frequent self-injections and improving adherence.

The line offers multiple gauges and lengths, fits widely used insulin pens, and is single-use and sterilized. Clear instructions for use and pharmacy-friendly packaging underline Sandstone's emphasis on real-world usability.

Easydrip Plus is available through major hospital and pharmacy networks nationwide, with rollouts to additional cities. Local partners will receive education materials for clinicians and people living with diabetes. Early feedback notes comfortable handling and dependable performance. Sandstone will further expand access via e-commerce and influencer-led education.

"Our goal is to balance premium experience and accessibility so patients in Uzbekistan achieve safer, more comfortable daily injections," said a Sandstone spokesperson.

Certifications

Easydrip Plus is manufactured under a strict ISO 13485 quality management system and holds CE certification, meeting international standards for safety and performance.

About Sandstone and SteriLance Medical

Sandstone develops patient-centric solutions for diabetes self-care under the SteriLance Medical umbrella. Founded in 1993, SteriLance holds 200+ global patents and distributes products in 50+ countries.

