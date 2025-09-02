Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.09.2025
Blockbuster-Potenzial und Übernahmefantasie: Hier entsteht das nächste Big Pharma-Ziel!
PR Newswire
02.09.2025 06:48 Uhr
Apple Supplier BIEL Crystal Unveils "Witch Cloak" Ultra-Hard Coating Smartphone Glass Cover

HONG KONG, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BIEL Crystal, a key Apple supplier and global leader in smart device components, has launched its revolutionary ultra-hard coating smartphone glass cover - "Witch Cloak". This breakthrough cover glass is now featured on Honor's latest Magic V5 foldable smartphone.

BIEL Crystal's

According to official Honor mobile phone data, devices equipped with Witch Cloak glass demonstrate:

10x improvement in drop resistance
15x enhancement in scratch prevention
3x increase in abrasion durability
significantly reducing screen cracks and breakages from everyday impacts.

About WITCH CLOAK ultra-hard coating

The Witch Cloak ultra-hard coating glass utilizes a glass-ceramic substrate coated with precisely alternating layers of silicon nitride (SiN) and silicon oxynitride (SiON). BIEL Crystal offers customizable coating solutions ranging multilayer to meet specific durability requirements.

About BIEL Crystal

Founded in 1989, BIEL Crystal is a leading global provider of exterior structure and module solutions for smart devices.Our products are widely used in smart digital devices, smart wearable devices, AR/VR glasses and automotive industry.Our long-term cooperation customers include Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, vivo, Meta, ByteDance, Tesla, Google and so on.

With more than 30 years of technological innovation and excellent management, BIEL Crystal has become a large technology innovation group with 9 advanced production bases worldwide, with a total investment of over HK$42 billion, covering a total area of about 4.3 million square meters, employing more than 90,000 people and with an annual production capacity of 2.2 billion pieces.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2762131/BIEL_Crystal_s_Witch_Cloak_Ultra_Hard_Coating_Smartphone_Glass_Cover.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apple-supplier-biel-crystal-unveils-witch-cloak-ultra-hard-coating-smartphone-glass-cover-302543457.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
