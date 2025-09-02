Ronkonkoma, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2025) - Sigma Corporation of America, the US subsidiary of Sigma Corporation (CEO: Kazuto Yamaki. Headquarters: Asao-ku, Kawasaki-shi, Kanagawa, Japan), announces changes to the sales method for the SIGMA 14mm F1.4 DG DN | Art, due to the significant delays in delivery times. This is to continue meeting diverse customer needs and ensure stable product supply.

Additionally, we will be changing the product name, refreshing the exterior design and packaging, and adjusting the price accordingly. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience these changes may cause and kindly ask for your understanding as we strive to continue providing high-quality products and services.

The Sigma 14mm F1.4 DG | Art lens will be available for special order starting September 4th, 2025 at authorized Sigma dealers in the US for Sony E-mount and L-Mount for a retail price of $1,839 USD.

Exclusively for mirrorless cameras

Compatible with full-frame cameras

ART

14mm F1.4 DG

New Sigma 14mm F1.4 DG | Art lens



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9491/264456_sigma_image1_550.jpg

Available mounts: L-Mount, Sony E-mount

Supplied accessories: Cover Lens Cap Cap LC1014-02, Rear Cap LCR III, Tripod Socket TS-141, Protective Cover PT-42, Guide Plate GP-11, Shoulder Strap, Pouch

* Product appearance and specifications are subject to change.

* L-Mount is a registered trademark of Leica Camera AG.

* This product is developed, manufactured and sold based on the specifications of E-mount which was disclosed by Sony Corporation under the license agreement with Sony Corporation.

Sigma Sigma14mmF14Art SigmaArt SigmaArtPrime SigmaDG MadeInAizu

Changes in sales method

Currently, we have no stock of this product except for what is currently available in stores. As a result, we are experiencing significant delays in shipping newly ordered products, and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our customers. Going forward, we will transition to a made-to-order system as follows.

Previously: Regular sales

Going forward: Made-to-order sales (orders will be accepted for a limited time and shipped at a later, scheduled date)

Schedule

Order acceptance period (2025): September 4 to October 31

Shipment of the product: from March 2026

Changes of product name, exterior, and packaging

Starting with products shipped from next year, the name will be changed as follows:

Previously: SIGMA 14mm F1.4 DG DN | Art

Going forward: Sigma 14mm F1.4 DG | Art

This change is in line with our new visual identity (VI) announced in February 2025, and we will also refresh the engravings on the exterior of our products and accessories, as well as packaging. Please note that there will be no changes to the optical quality. We will continue to deliver the same imaging performance as before with a new look.

Price adjustment

In light of recent external factors such as rising raw material costs and manufacturing and logistics costs, we have decided to revise our price. The 14mm F1.4 DG | Art will retail in the Unites States of America for $1,839 USD.

PRODUCT CODE Sigma 14mm F1.4 DG | Art

L-Mount 0085126 943035 Sony E-mount 0085126 943028 ACCESSORY (Supplied)

Cover Lens Cap LC1014-02 0085126 943042 Rear Cap LCR III (L-Mount) 0085126 941628 Rear Cap LCR III (Sony E-mount) 0085126 941635 Tripod Socket TS-141 0085126 940997 Protective Cover PT-42 0085126 943059 ACCESSORY (Optional)

USB Dock UD-11 (L-Mount) 0085126 878696

INFORMATION

Sigma America: https://www.sigmaphoto.com/

Sigma Corporation: https://www.sigma-global.com/

Product information: https://www.sigma-global.com/en/lenses/s025_200_2/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/264456

SOURCE: Sigma Corporation of America