Partners Group / Key word(s): Interim Report
Baar-Zug, Switzerland; 2 September 2025 | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules (LR)
Summary of key financials H1 2025 (in CHF million)
David Layton, Partner and Chief Executive Officer, says: "We are proud of the way our firm has navigated the complex macroeconomic context of the past six months, delivering a solid set of financial results and proving that our private markets platform is built to weather more challenging environments. Looking ahead, we have a robust pipeline of investments and of mature, high-quality assets ready for realization. In view of this, we are bringing forward our expectation for performance fees to account for between 25% and 40% of total revenues to this year."
H1 2025 financials
Partners Group grew total AuM to USD 174 billion, representing a growth rate of 17% year-on-year. In the firm's reporting currency, this growth translated into average AuM growth in CHF of 8% compared to H1 2024. Total revenues increased by 20% to CHF 1'168 million (H1 2024: CHF 977 million) at a revenue margin[4] of 1.69% (H1 2024: 1.52%).
Total operating costs increased by 25% to CHF 435 million (H1 2024: CHF 350 million), mainly driven by higher variable performance fee-related personnel expenses.
EBITDA increased by 17% to CHF 733 million (H1 2024: CHF 627 million) at an EBITDA margin of 62.7% (H1 2024: 64.2%), in line with total revenues.
Depreciation & amortization increased to CHF 36 million (H1 2024: CHF 22 million).
Net finance income and expenses amounted to CHF 13 million (H1 2024: CHF 13 million). The firm's investments alongside its clients resulted in a contribution of CHF 38 million (H1 2024: CHF 40 million). At the same time, interest, hedging, and other costs resulted in a negative contribution of CHF -25 million (H1 2024: CHF -27 million). Income taxes totaled CHF 131 million (H1 2024: CHF 110 million) at a tax rate of 18.5% (H1 2024: 17.9%).
In summary, the firm's profit increased 14% to CHF 578 million (H1 2024: CHF 508 million), in line with revenues.
Outlook
For the full year 2025, Partners Group expects total new client assets of between USD 26 to 31 billion. This includes the guidance of USD 22 to 27 billion in expected gross client demand from Partners Group business activities and USD 4 billion of underwritten contribution from the acquisition of Empira Group, which was accounted for in H1. Full-year estimates for tail-down effects from more mature closed-ended investment programs are USD -9 to -10 billion. Given the visibility Partners Group has on the pipeline of maturing assets that are expected to be realized, the firm brings forward to 2025 its guidance that performance fees will represent 25% to 40% of total revenues. Partners Group will continue to target a ~60% operating margin on newly generated management fees as well as on all performance fees as it builds out its resources in preparation for future growth.
Conference call today & publication of Interim Report 2025
Partners Group's senior management will hold a conference call today at 10:00am CET. To register for the call, please click here or use the contact details at the end of this press release.
The Interim Report as of 30 June 2025 is available for download at https://www.partnersgroup.com/en/shareholders/reports-and-presentations.
Upcoming key dates
[1] Stands for: Assets under Management (AuM). AuM is an Alternative Performance Metric (APM). A description of the APMs can be found in Partners Group's Interim Report 2025 (p.23 & 24), available for download at http://www.partnersgroup.com/en/shareholders/reports-presentations/. AuM figures are for Partners Group Holding AG, inclusive of all Partners Group affiliates.
[2] Revenues include management fees and performance fees.
[3] Management fees and other revenues, net, and other operating income.
[4] Revenue margin is an Alternative Performance Metrics (APM). A description of the APMs can be found in Partners Group's Interim Report 2025 (p.23 & 24), available for download at http://www.partnersgroup.com/en/shareholders/reports-presentations/.
About Partners Group
Shareholder relations contact
Dr. Adrien-Paul Lambillon
Media relations contact
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Partners Group
|Zugerstrasse 57
|6341 Baar
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 41 784 60 00
|Fax:
|+ 41 41 784 60 01
|E-mail:
|partnersgroup@partnersgroup.com
|Internet:
|https://www.partnersgroup.com/en/
|ISIN:
|CH0024608827
|Valor:
|2460882
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2191678
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2191678 02-Sep-2025 CET/CEST