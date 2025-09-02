Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2025) - Imagen Network (IMAGE), the decentralized AI-powered social platform, has integrated Grok intelligence to strengthen creator engagement across its ecosystem. This advancement introduces adaptive models designed to enhance how creators connect with audiences, ensuring more relevant discovery and meaningful participation within decentralized communities.

Driving decentralized engagement with intelligent AI-powered personalization.

By deploying Grok's contextual intelligence, Imagen Network delivers real-time personalization that allows creators to reach audiences based on interaction patterns and preferences. This technology empowers communities to curate content more effectively, while users experience higher engagement with content most aligned to their interests.

With this integration, Imagen Network continues to expand its role as a hub for creator-driven ecosystems. The adoption of Grok tools reinforces Imagen's commitment to building transparent, AI-enhanced social experiences where creators and communities thrive in Web3.

About Imagen Network (IMAGE)

Imagen Network is a decentralized AI-powered platform designed to enable personalized, transparent, and scalable community engagement. By combining advanced AI with blockchain infrastructure, Imagen empowers creators and communities to collaborate and connect more effectively in decentralized environments.

