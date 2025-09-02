Winning the 100-Day Battle Against Sandstorms: What Makes Sungrow's 1+X 2.0 Modular Inverter Stand Out?

HEFEI, China, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Severe equipment degradation, substantial generation losses, and soaring maintenance costs-these are daily challenges for PV projects in the sandy, Gobi, and desert regions such as the Middle East, North Africa, and Northwestern China. Sandstorms have long plagued the solar industry, putting both reliability and investment returns to the test.

Sungrow's 1+X 2.0 modular inverter recently confronted this challenge head-on. In collaboration with TÜV Rheinland -a global leader in inspection, testing, and certification - Sungrow conducted a 100-day on-site test at a PV plant located deep in the wind- and sand-swept desert. During the harshest sandstorm season, winds exceeded 10 on the Beaufort scale, visibility dropped below 100 meters, and PM10 concentrations peaked above 4000 µg/m³. The inverter endured five major sandstorms, totaling 45 days of sand-laden weather. The question was simple: how would 1+X 2.0 perform under such extreme conditions?

Real Results after 45 Days of Intense Sandstorms: Stable Output, Zero Maintenance

Located on the northwestern edge of the Taklamakan Desert, the test site faced relentless sandstorms. After the test, technicians disassembled 1+X 2.0 for inspection, analyzing operational data to evaluate its protective capabilities and power generation performance under extreme conditions. The results were striking:

1.Sealed and spotless: The inverter's electronic compartment remained completely sealed, with no sign of dust ingress. Components were clean, and cooling ducts showed no significant dust buildup Unlike conventional inverters that require frequent filter cleaning and regular duct/heat dissipation component maintenance during sandstorm season, 1+X 2.0 ran maintenance-free throughout the test.

2.Stable, uninterrupted power output: The inverter operated continuously with no power derating, component failures, or shutdowns caused by clogged cooling ducts. Its power output curve remained smooth and consistent, demonstrating exceptional environmental resilience and operational reliability.

TÜV Rheinland's certification expert, Tian Xingxin, witnessed the entire testing process. "This test fully validated the sandstorm resistance and operational stability of 1+X 2.0. Over 100 days, the inverter ran smoothly with no internal blockages, setting a new benchmark for PV equipment in extreme environments," he commented.

The Reasons Behind the Test Success-- Triple-Layer Dust Protection for Unmatched Reliability

The outstanding test results stem from Sungrow's systematic innovations in inverter protection. Leveraging 28 years of power electronics expertise and extensive global experience in utility-scale inverter design, Sungrow equipped 1+X 2.0 with a robust triple-layer dust protection system. From hardware design to intelligent monitoring, every layer is built for long-term durability in harsh desert conditions.

1.Comprehensive Dust Filtration

While conventional inverters rely on a single filter mesh that clogs easily, the Sungrow 1+X 2.0 adopts a comprehensive dust filtration system that intercepts large particles and expels finer dust with the airflow, greatly reducing buildup risks. At the air inlet, a dual-layer structure combining an outer perforated plate and an inner 1 mm wire mesh effectively blocks sand, insects, and other large debris. Inside, a short, straight airflow path minimizes deposition, while a large-mesh outlet ensures that any remaining fine particles are discharged smoothly with the airflow.

2.Sealed Enclosure

Unlike conventional inverters with sheet-metal seams prone to seal degradation, 1+X 2.0 features an integrated, IP66-rated sealed compartment housing key components such as IGBTs and capacitors, fully preventing dust ingress. Additionally, critical components like reactors and fans also receive encapsulation and high-level protection to guard against insulation failure and overheating.

3.AI-Powered Self-Cleaning

Equipped with an AI-driven duct health management system, 1+X 2.0 continuously monitors dust buildup in intakes, heat sinks, and heat exchangers. When needed, it automatically reverses airflow to clear obstructions-eliminating routine manual cleaning and reducing O&M costs.

Ji Gang, the site supervisor, added, "The inverter ran for 100 days without a single maintenance intervention and remained clean inside. That's almost unheard of for this kind of environment. This effectively solves the frequent failures and high maintenance demands caused by sand erosion."

In the vast desert regions where solar and sand must coexist, high-resilience products like 1+X 2.0 are essential to endure harsh climates and safeguard clean power for long-term success. Only technology that withstands the toughest tests can light up the harshest landscapes and transform them into lasting sources of green energy.

