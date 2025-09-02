Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 02.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Blockbuster-Potenzial und Übernahmefantasie: Hier entsteht das nächste Big Pharma-Ziel!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.09.2025 08:06 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Orca Scan Ltd: Scan, Play, Discover: Orca Scan Launches QR-Powered Retro Game

CAMBRIDGE, England, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 'OrcaCam' showcases Cambridge's history of innovation and demonstrates how a simple QR code can instantly launch a cross-platform game on any device - with no download required.

OrcaCam, a retro-style arcade game launched by Orca Scan as part of the Grand Discoveries Exhibition, celebrates world-changing innovations discovered in Cambridge. Alt Text: Pixel art screenshot from OrcaCam showing an orca flying above the River Cam, dodging obstacles labelled Neutron and Gravity, with a punter on the river and the game logo in the centre.

As part of the award-winning Grand Discoveries Exhibition, Orca Scan has launched OrcaCam - a retro-style arcade game that challenges players to guide an orca through the River Cam, dodging a series of history-making innovations, including the discovery of DNA, the world's first successful heart transplant, the invention of the webcam and even the rules of football. Each obstacle reflects a real scientific or cultural contribution born in Cambridge.

John Doherty, Founder and CEO of Orca Scan, says: "Cambridge has changed the world in ways many might not realise. OrcaCam is our way of telling that story. Just scan the QR code to start playing instantly on your phone - no app, no install, just scan and play."

Orca Scan's in-house development team created the game, which officially launched on 4 August as part of Grand Discoveries 2025, a two-month event hosted and organised by Cambridge's Grand Arcade in partnership with over 20 leading science and technology organisations, including Raspberry Pi, University of Cambridge, QualComm, Illumina and Supersense Technologies. It invites visitors of all ages to explore the city's scientific and technological legacy through immersive exhibits and activities.

Julie Kervadec, Marketing Manager for the Grand Arcade, adds: "We're thrilled to welcome Orca Scan to Grand Discoveries. Their interactive exhibit and new game bring a fun, fresh perspective to innovation in Cambridge. As a Cambridge-born company, Orca Scan perfectly embodies the city's innovative spirit, and it's been a real pleasure to work with their team, who brought such creative ideas to the event."

A live leaderboard is inside Cambridge's Grand Arcade, and is expected to be seen by over 2 million people during the exhibition. For those unable to visit in person, OrcaCam is accessible online, allowing players worldwide to join in at https://orcascan.com/game.

Founded in Cambridge in 2016 and supported by the Judge Business School Accelerate Programme, Orca Scan helps organisations worldwide track inventory and assets using barcode technology, with no technical skills required. The platform is now used in 167 countries by over 50,000 organisations, including 58% of the Fortune 500.

Please see our media kit for images and gameplay videos.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2761201/OrcaCam.jpg?p=original

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/scan-play-discover-orca-scan-launches-qr-powered-retro-game-302543241.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.