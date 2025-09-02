Generation Impact Global (GIG), a Swiss RegTech company specialising in sustainability and non-financial data management, today announced the official launch of QB-EDGE, its next-generation questionnaire and data collection tool.

Built for financial institutions, corporates, and multi-stakeholder ecosystems, QB-EDGE addresses one of the most pressing challenges in ESG and regulatory reporting: how to collect and manage complex data across multiple teams and frameworks without chaos or inefficiency.

A tool designed for what matters most

QB-EDGE was created to address the core challenges organisations face in sustainability reporting:

Collaboration. Real-time comments, structured review workflows, approval tracking, integrated audit logs, and evidence attachments bring teams together. Unlike competitor tools, QB-EDGE includes collaboration as a built-in capability.

Real-time comments, structured review workflows, approval tracking, integrated audit logs, and evidence attachments bring teams together. Unlike competitor tools, QB-EDGE includes collaboration as a built-in capability. Customisation. Users can design questionnaires from scratch or adapt reusable templates, with support for varied question types (text, number, rating, image, and more). Template versioning, usage tracking, and icon selection make the tool flexible across sectors and geographies.

Users can design questionnaires from scratch or adapt reusable templates, with support for varied question types (text, number, rating, image, and more). Template versioning, usage tracking, and icon selection make the tool flexible across sectors and geographies. Compliance. QB-EDGE natively supports universal frameworks. Results are exportable and integration-ready, with full audit traceability.

With these capabilities, QB-EDGE transforms ESG data collection into a structured, reliable process that supports both compliance requirements and business decision-making.

A step ahead of the market

"Most questionnaire tools stop at data capture. They don't solve the bigger challenge of compliance, collaboration, and traceability," said Anna Shpak, CEO of Generation Impact Global. "QB-EDGE is different. It was built not only to make data collection easier, but to give organisations peace of mind that they are compliant, audit-ready, and in control.

With regulators, investors, and stakeholders demanding higher levels of accountability, QB-EDGE represents a timely solution for companies looking to strengthen both their sustainability reporting and their internal processes.

Availability

QB-EDGE is officially available from September 2, 2025. Organisations can request a demo or learn more at https://generationimpact.global/qb-edge/.

About Generation Impact Global

Generation Impact Global (GIG) is a Geneva,Switzerland based RegTech company specialising in non-financial data management and RegTech. Its solutions, including QB-EDGE, the GRI Sustainability Taxonomy, and UtilityIQ, are designed to help organisations collect, structure, and report non-financial data with the same rigour as financial information. GIG is committed to building tools that make impact data accessible, actionable, and accountable.

