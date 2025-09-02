Dynamics Group AG / Key word(s): Partnership

Procivis Joins WE BUILD Consortium to Drive the EU Digital Identity Wallet Initiative



02.09.2025 / 08:30 CET/CEST





Press Release Procivis Joins WE BUILD Consortium to Drive the EU Digital Identity Wallet Initiative Zurich, 2 September 2025 - Procivis, a technology market leader for digital identities and wallet technology, and a subsidiary of Orell Füssli, today announced its participation as a beneficiary partner in the EU digital identity wallet consortium WE BUILD. With its production-ready and eIDAS 2.0 compliant technology for digital identity and wallets, Procivis brings in-depth expertise and technology to drive this EU digital identity initiative. WE BUILD (Wallet Ecosystem Building in Large-scale Deployments) is a new, second-round large-scale pilot (LSP) from the EU. It focuses on the wallet ecosystem for business and payments use cases in the EU. It brings together nearly 200 organizations across Europe from the public and private sectors to test and deploy real-life use cases for the European Digital Identity Wallet (EUDI Wallet) and business wallets, helping accelerate adoption and ensure interoperability. The initiative officially kicks off on September 3 in Amsterdam and will run for 24 months under the leadership of Dutch and Swedish government authorities (Ministry of Economic Affairs-Netherlands, the Dutch Chamber of Commerce-KVK, and Bolagsverket-Sweden). Procivis contributes to three use cases and provides eIDAS 2.0 ready technology Thirteen use cases will focus on payments and businesses, exploring cross-border payment, instant payments and account-to-account transfers. As a beneficiary partner, Procivis participates in three of the thirteen use cases covering wallets for business as well as payment uses cases, contributing its technology to enable the uses cases as well as its expertise in this area. Procivis is also one of the technical providers within WE BUILD. This means its technology, Procivis One, can be chosen for implementation across all use cases. "WE BUILD is a milestone for the digital economy in Europe. We are looking forward to contributing with our production-ready, eIDAS 2.0 compliant technology Procivis One to enable an interoperable ecosystem for governments and businesses," says Désirée Heutschi, Co-CEO of Procivis. About WE BUILD WE BUILD is the consortium wallet ecosystem for business and payment use cases on identification, legal representation and data sharing and one of the new Large Scale Pilots (LSPs) under the EU Digital Identity Wallet program. Further information about the WE BUILD Consortium: https://www.webuildconsortium.eu/

About Procivis One Procivis One is a modular technology for digital identity and credentials that covers the full lifecycle - from issuing digital identities and credentials, managing, verifying, and holding them in wallets. It fulfills eIDAS 2.0, the Swiss E-ID regulation, and ISO mDL standards. https://www.procivis.ch/ Further benefits from Procivis One: https://www.procivis.ch/benefits

About Procivis Procivis is a leading Swiss technology provider of digital identities and credentials since 2017. Our team of over 30 experts brings deep experience in digital identity across governments and enterprises. Procivis is a subsidiary of Orell Füssli - an international solution provider of high-security documents. Orell Füssli is a publicly traded group with 500 years of history and the Swiss National Bank as anchor shareholder. https://www.procivis.ch/about-us Contact Procivis AG | Dietzingerstrasse 3 | 8003 Zurich Procivis GmbH | Zimmermanngasse 8 | 1090 Vienna media@procivis.ch | www.procivis.ch Additional features:



