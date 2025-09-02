Infosys Collaborates with Glion Arena Kobe as Official Digital Innovation and GX Partner

Infosys Cobalt to power a smart and sustainable entertainment experience

KOBE, Japan and BENGALURU, India, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a multi-year strategic collaboration with One Bright Kobe, which operates Glion Arena Kobe, a new multi-purpose arena in Kobe, Japan. As part of this collaboration, Infosys will be the Official Digital Innovation and GX (Green Transformation) partner of Glion Arena Kobe. This strategic engagement with Japan's first entertainment arena is set to revolutionize live entertainment and sports through advanced digital innovation and sustainable practices. By enhancing the fan and visitor experience, Infosys will help usher in a new era for live events. This collaboration leverages the power of Infosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions, and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey.

By collaborating with Infosys, Glion Arena Kobe aims to gain deeper insight into its carbon footprint (CO2 emissions), streamline sustainable arena operations, ensure regulatory compliance, and strengthen its brand reputation. Infosys was selected for its expertise in digital transformation and a strong track record in cloud, AI, data analytics, and sustainability-focused technologies. By utilizing its core capabilities in AI, cloud, and user experience design, Infosys will analyze digital data from arena visitors, including footfall, preferences, and social interactions, to enable personalized experiences. This data-driven approach will help all stakeholders make informed decisions to enhance visitor engagement. In addition, Infosys will establish a cloud-based data platform using Infosys Cobalt standards, ensuring a seamless, transparent, and engaging digital experience.

Mr. Jun Shibuya, President and Representative Director, One Bright KOBE Corporation, said, "Glion Kobe Arena is a new landmark commemorating the 30th anniversary of the Great Hanshin-Awaji Earthquake. Our vision for the arena is to become a pioneering next-generation entertainment venue, offering spectacular events while operating sustainably. We are happy to announce our agreement with Infosys as our official digital innovation and GX partner. Leveraging Infosys' innovative solutions will help us aggregate data, utilize cloud technologies, explore new revenue opportunities, and deliver a seamless experience for all our fans and visitors."

Hideyuki Aoki, Vice President, Country Head - Japan, Infosys, said, "At Infosys, we build digital solutions with intelligence and adaptability at their crore. This means adopting an AI-first approach, where artificial intelligence is embedded into system design for smarter operations and automation, alongside a cloud-first strategy that ensures highly flexible and scalable cloud services for infrastructure and applications. Our collaboration with Glion Arena Kobe highlights the power of these integrated AI and cloud capabilities. It aligns seamlessly with Japan's focus on innovation and sustainability, while also showcasing Infosys' dedication to advancing progress and unlocking opportunities within the entertainment industry and beyond. By leveraging Infosys Cobalt, we aim to reduce Kobe Arena's carbon footprint, enhance operational efficiency, and deliver unforgettable visitor experiences."

About Kobe Arena Project

Privately-owned and privately-operated arena project by a consortium consisting of three companies. Smartvalue Co., Ltd. (Osaka, President & CEO, Jun Shibuya), a cloud service provider for government's digitization and smart city initiatives, and NTT DOCOMO, INC. (Tokyo, President &CEO, Yoshiaki Maeda) are a joint operator that won the 2021 priority negotiation rights to redevelop the Shinko Tottei West area (2nd Tottei) which was publicly recruited by Kobe City. NTT Urban Development Corporation (Tokyo, President & CEO, Ko Ikeda) is in charge of planning the arena development. Based on our raison d'etre of "Upbeating the World," we will promote the "Kobe Landmark project to be proud of by the Next Generation," which creates new surprises and excitement through the fusion of sports, entertainment and digital, while jointly creating with various partners in this arena. We will also strive to create a sustainable society by contributing to the revitalization of local communities around the arena and creating a social issue resolution arena.

About One Bright Kobe

One Bright Kobe operates the TOTTEI, an entertainment area centered in GLION AREA KOBE which opened in Shinko'ss 2nd Tottei area, Kobe, in April 2025. GLION ARENA KOBE accommodates up to 10,000 people and serves as the home of B. LEAGUE's Kobe Stokes, as well as a variety of other events, including music live and corporate events. In addition, TOTTEI PARK, located at the sea end of TOTTEI, serves as a relaxing spot for the community as a park that can be used for 365 days.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 320,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in 59 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as artificial intelligence ("AI"), generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/4364085/Infosys_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/infosys-collaborates-with-glion-arena-kobe-as-official-digital-innovation-and-gx-partner-302543513.html