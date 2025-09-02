Star Copper Corp.: Star Copper Provides Summary of Phase 1 Exploration Activities at Star Project in Northwestern British Columbia

Company confirms and expands project scope and fine tunes targeting for Phase 2 drilling

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2025 / Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP) ("Star Copper" or the "Company"), a critical minerals exploration and development company, is pleased to report the completion of its Summer 2025 Phase 1 drilling and related exploration activities at its flagship Star Project in northwestern British Columbia.

Phase 1 drilling was designed to test the grade/fault relationship to better target and understand the overall orientation and mineralization of the Star Deposit. The company drilled the deepest hole to date at 675m in Hole C (S-052) which notably intersected overprinted potassic mineralization. Drilling was also successful in confirming and expanding the supergene footprint by 75 m to the southwest and the overall results were instrumental in the Company's election to advance into a Phase 2 drill campaign almost immediately.

Figure 1-Star Project Copper Oxide Zone and Phase 1 Exploration Drill Targets. Star Copper 2025

The fully integrated program combined a maiden drilling campaign at Star Main with systematic mapping and sampling across the broader property. The six-hole drill campaign (see Figure 1) consisted of target holes 2025 A-F (S-050, S-051, S-052, S-053B, S-054A, S-055) and totaled over 2200m which culminated with the recently completed Hole S-055 (2025-F) which intersected a near-surface oxide horizon with visible malachite and azurite (see news release of August 25, 2025) and transitions at depth to chalcopyrite in mineralized quartz monzodiorite, consistent with our oxide-to-hypogene model along major structures.

To view cross sections of drill holes A-to-F please visit: https://starcopper.com/projects/star-project/exploration.

The Phase 1 drilling expanded the near-surface supergene footprint to the west and southwest, confirmed copper mineralization across multiple intrusive phases, and sharpened the structural and alteration framework, particularly along the Star Fault and associated potassic (K-feldspar) alteration corridors.

The supergene zone at Star Main is a particularly noteworthy prospect for Star Copper and a relatively rare find for this area of Canada., Supergene enrichment is a geological process where valuable metals are concentrated near the Earth's surface, producing an enhanced grade of ore deposits. Hypogene mineralization involves ascending fluids from deep within the Earth. Chalcopyrite mineralization refers to the occurrence of chalcopyrite, a copper iron sulfide mineral (CuFeS2), within various geological formations and ore deposits.

Samples from the Phase 1 program have been shipped to the laboratory, and results will be reported once received and reviewed under QA/QC protocols.

The second phase of drilling plans are already underway based on Phase 1 results alongside concurrent widespread exploration work completed during the Phase 1 campaign. Field teams advanced several previously surveyed proximal targets to build a pipeline of Phase 2 opportunities. At Star North, detailed mapping plus 135 rock and 29 soil infill samples tightened structural and alteration controls; Star East saw mapping and 59 rock samples that refined interpretations of geophysical anomalies; Star West received soil-grid extensions and prospecting to broaden geochemical coverage; and at Copper Creek, new trail access, mapping, and 32 rock samples established logistically ready drill targets. Taken together, the Phase 1 work now links the Star Main porphyry system to the surrounding targets and moves Star North and Copper Creek toward drill-ready status with several clearly ranked targets.

Company CEO, Darryl Jones notes, "Our phase 1 six-hole drill program successfully confirmed copper mineralization in multiple intrusive phases, refined structural and alteration models including potassic halos and supergene enrichment, and expanded the supergene mineralized footprint at the Star Main zone up to 250m x 300m. With momentum building, Phase 2 is planned for fall 2025 and will pursue targeted step-outs and deeper tests at Star Main while adding exploratory holes at Star North and Copper Creek to expand the copper footprint and unlock new discovery potential across the property. Star Copper looks forward to sharing Phase 1 results and launching the next phase of growth at our increasingly intriguing Star Project.

Marketing Update

Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce that it entered into an updated consulting services agreement dated effective as of September 2, 2025, with Upswitch Media Corp. ("Upswitch") to provide the Company with certain marketing and investor relations services to expand awareness of the Company's business and to communicate with the investment community.

The services may include, among other things, engaging copywriters, designing ad content and campaigns promoting the Company, providing translation services, onboarding ad campaigns with publishers, tracking, organizing and executing the services through testing and analytic studies. The services will be provided and disseminated through a variety of news and investment community on-line communications channels and may further include print publications where applicable. Upswitch will commence providing the services immediately for an initial term of 60 days. In consideration of the services, and pursuant to the terms and conditions of the agreement, the Company has agreed to pay Upswitch an aggregate fee of $1,000,000.

Jeff Gillis, the principal of Upswitch, is located at 2709B 43rd Ave., Suite 1013, in the city of Vernon in the province of British Columbia and will act as primary representative and service coordinator. Mr. Gillis may be contacted at 1-604-373-5875 and info@upswitchmedia.com. To the best of the Company's knowledge, Upswitch and Mr. Gillis do not currently own securities in the capital of the Company

Qualified Person

Jeremy Hanson, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as that term is defined under NI 43-101, is an independent contractor of the Company and has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release.

