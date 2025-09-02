Digital transformation firm marked 10th anniversary last year, while adding to UK and international client base

Digital transformation firm Zudu doubled headcount to 23 in 2024 and is on track for significant double-digit revenue growth to around £3.5 million in 2025 (2024: £2.1m) while targeting £10 million by 2027, driven by surging demand for AI-enabled solutions.

Left to right are James Buchan, Laura McTurk, Iain Valentine, Angus Turner, and Paul Duffy of Zudu

Zudu specialises in building scalable software platforms and enabling organisations to unlock value from AI a fast emerging growth area across its UK and international client base. Zudu's client list includes Asahi, Weir, NHS, Havas, Wood, Scotrail, Portman Asset Management, and the Scottish Government.

Founded by CEO James Buchan in 2014, Zudu marked its 10th anniversary last year, and has recently appointed Paul Duffy as Managing Director, with Duffy joining from ClearSky Logic. Zudu has also promoted Laura McTurk to Operations Director and Angus Turner to Commercial Director. Former Whitespace Managing Director Iain Valentine has also been brought on as a strategic adviser.

CEO James Buchan said: "We're on a mission to redefine digital transformation and support our clients around AI enablement, while being one of the fastest and smartest digital delivery companies around. Importantly, we always talk about staying 'relentlessly human' in a digital world. We have some amazing clients, more in the pipeline, and we plan to get to the £10m revenue figure over the next few years. We're excited to get Paul on board to lead the team, and pleased that Laura and Angus are now in place in the leadership team."

Zudu's new Managing Director Paul Duffy added: "Inheriting incredibly talented tech and leadership teams is an absolute privilege. For years now, I've been speaking with business leaders all over the UK who are AI curious; there is a shortage of experts in our space, and we feel it's time to support business growth and AI enablement in a series of sectors. The skills and knowledge the Zudu team has built up through working on hundreds of projects puts us in a strong position to advise, support and engage with our customers."

"I am excited to work alongside James, Iain and the rest of the team to help lead a new strategy during our next phase of growth. Scotland has a strong tradition of world-class software delivery companies, and we want to add to that tradition."

Commenting on the advance of AI and its implementation, Buchan said: "AI is no longer a buzzword it's becoming the operating system for modern business. The challenge isn't just adopting AI tools, it's integrating them meaningfully into organisations. That's where Zudu comes in, by bridging the gap between innovation and execution, and ensuring our clients can harness AI responsibly, at scale, and in a way that keeps people at the heart of technology."

Buchan also led the Zudu team that developed ePass, licensing software designed for regulators, which secured a Scottish Government contract to deliver the national tobacco vape register and funeral services register following participation in last year's CivTech accelerator programme. Buchan has since spun ePass out of Zudu into a standalone limited company.

