As reinsurance industry leaders prepare to gather in Monte Carlo for the annual Rendez-Vous de Septembre, AM Best's latest research on the global industry highlights the segment's strong technical results and disciplined underwriting amid a market recalibration since the January 2023 renewal period.

Now available in one comprehensive volume, featuring exclusive extra content, AM Best's in-depth analysis of key segments and regional markets spotlights a shift in how risk is being priced, shared and retained across the reinsurance industry, and how this has translated into a second-straight year of solid results in 2024. Additionally, reinsurers have maintained their strong performance through the first half of 2025, despite global weather-related insured losses that will likely top USD 100 billion. At the same time, IFRS 17, which became effective on Jan. 1, 2023, has been adopted by many reinsurers, and this change continues to impact AM Best's listing of the largest reinsurers, depending on the reporting standard used.

The report explores factors affecting different reinsurance market participants. Specific regional observations include:

Despite solid growth in recent years, the capacity offered by Africa-domiciled reinsurers remains insufficient to meet market demand; local players often rely on support from global reinsurers.

MENA reinsurers, which operate in difficult economic landscapes, continue to adapt pricing and modelling capabilities in response to elevated natural catastrophe losses in recent years.

Global reinsurers have shown renewed interest in the Latin America region; in particular, Brazil's primary insurers have increased their interest in importing reinsurance.

Asia's reinsurers are actively expanding to mature overseas markets as part of a move to diversify and to become more agile managing underwriting cycles.

The healthy interest rate environment, along with increased demand for longevity and mortality risk protection, has boosted the results of Europe's "Big Four" reinsurers.

