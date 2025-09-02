Coincheck Group N.V. (Nasdaq: CNCK, "Coincheck Group"), the holding company of Coincheck, Inc. ("Coincheck"), one of Japan's leading crypto asset exchanges, today announced that it has entered into a stock purchase agreement to acquire Aplo SAS ("Aplo"), a digital asset prime brokerage for institutional crypto investors. Pursuant to the agreement, all issued and outstanding shares of Aplo are to be exchanged for newly issued ordinary shares of Coincheck Group. Closing of the transaction, subject to certain undertakings and conditions, is expected in October 2025.

This acquisition represents the first step of an important component of Coincheck Group's stated mission-to make acquisitions for retail and institutional crypto businesses outside of Japan, including in Europe. As part of its business strategy, Coincheck Group is actively exploring potential opportunities to make acquisitions and strategic investments both inside and outside of Japan to add complementary companies or specialized knowledge, expertise, products, services, licenses, or technologies that could complement or enhance its business.

Founded in 2019 in Paris by Oliver Yates, Arnaud Carrere, Simon Douyer, and Jacques Lolieux, Aplo has built an innovative, proprietary institutional trading application and supporting infrastructure, combining algorithmic execution, unified access to deep liquidity, and a strong regulatory foundation. Aplo is currently registered as a Digital Asset Service Provider with the French Authority for the Financial Markets (AMF), and is in the process of obtaining a full crypto asset service provider license under the European Union's Market in Crypto Assets Regulation (MiCA).

Aplo has grown rapidly and today serves more than 60 active institutional clients, including hedge funds, asset managers, banks and large corporates. Aplo was named "Prime Broker of the Year (EMEA)" at the 2025 Hedgeweek Global Digital Asset Awards. All four founders are to continue with Aplo after the closing.

Together, the companies will look to accelerate Aplo's product roadmap and scale existing solutions, including:

Financing solutions, such as cross-margining and deferred settlement to enhance clients' capital efficiency;

Expanding liquidity access and product offerings across multiple jurisdictions and to new institutional partners;

Driving innovation in digital asset trading infrastructure to meet the growing needs of global markets; and

Providing a B2B2C offering to banks interested in using Aplo's execution platform to serve their customers.

The companies will also explore, as a potential synergy, whether Aplo can provide significant additional liquidity to some of Coincheck's altcoin offerings to its customers.

"Aplo brings us proven technology, expertise recognized by institutional clients in Europe, and a high performance team with an entrepreneurial culture," said Gary Simanson, CEO of Coincheck Group. "By combining our strengths, we believe we will be better positioned to meet the needs of institutional crypto investors, which includes plans to provide a valuable B2B2C offering to banks looking to make crypto investing available to their customers."

"Joining Coincheck Group is a tremendous opportunity to accelerate our mission," said Oliver Yates, CEO of Aplo. "We built Aplo to provide institutional investors with the platform service they needed to navigate markets that are open 24/7 every day of the year. By combining our technology and operational expertise with the financial strength and strategic vision of Coincheck Group and its seasoned management, we can together set new standards of transparency, security and efficiency in this market."

Galaxy Digital Partners LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Aplo.

Squair served as counsel to Aplo. De Brauw and Jeantet served as counsel to Coincheck Group.

About Coincheck Group N.V.

Coincheck Group N.V. is a NASDAQ-listed holding company based in the Netherlands. Its core subsidiary, Coincheck, Inc., operates one of Japan's leading crypto asset trading platforms. Coincheck has ranked No.1 in crypto trading app downloads in Japan for six consecutive years (2019-2024).

Through advanced technology and robust security infrastructure, Coincheck aims to foster an ecosystem where new forms of value exchange-enabled by crypto assets and blockchain-can flourish.

About Aplo

Founded in 2019 in Paris by Oliver Yates, Simon Douyer, Arnaud Carrere, and Jacques Lolieux, Aplo is a French Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP) registered with the AMF. The company provides institutional investors with a secure, unified trading and liquidity access platform, enabling large-scale crypto execution. Since onboarding its first client in 2021, Aplo has established itself as a trusted partner for hedge funds, asset managers, banks, and corporates.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions, or future events or performance are not statements of historical facts and should be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made and involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated, including the risks that Aplo may not (a) be successful, or improve its results or expansion of its offerings, as planned, (b) have or be provided with the additional capital it may need for improved success or results or new types of business, or (c) be successful in obtaining a MiCA license timely, or at all, as well as the risks discussed in the filings of Coincheck Group N.V. with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time, which are or will be accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements may be identified through the use of words such as "expects," "will," "anticipates," "estimates," "believes," "looks to" or by statements indicating certain actions "may," "could," "should," or "might" occur or similar words or phrases, or the negatives of those words or phrases. Coincheck Group undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Coincheck Group N.V. Media Investor Relations

coincheckIR@icrinc.com

Aplo Media Relations (French-language)

Agence Relations

Jihane Teretal

+33 6 08 27 68 85 jihane@jt-conseil.com

Aplo Media Relations (English-language)

Montfort Communications

Ben Craig Alex Everett

+44 7780 431533 everett@montfort.london