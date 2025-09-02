Working with the Inno4Vac consortium coordinated by European Vaccine Initiative, Naobios will leverage Nuvonis' Vero Cell Bank to support development of a controlled human infection model based on influenza virus A(H3N2)

Naobios, a CDMO providing bioprocess development and good manufacturing practices (GMP) production of clinical batches of virus-based products, Nuvonis, a biotechnological company providing innovative cell banks for the production of vaccines and other biologicals, and the European Vaccine Initiative (EVI), a leading European non-profit Product Development Partnership (PDP), today announce a joint effort through the Inno4Vac consortium to develop an influenza A(H3N2) Human Viral Challenge Agent with the long-term goal of addressing the low effectiveness of seasonal influenza vaccines in fighting influenza A(H3N2).

To address the ongoing need for more rapid and efficient vaccine development, the Inno4Vac consortium, a public-private partnership coordinated by EVI, is advancing the development of an innovative Controlled Human Infection Model (CHIM) for influenza A(H3N2).

For this project, Naobios will leverage Nuvonis' well-characterised GMP Vero Working Cell Bank. This approach eliminates the need for time-consuming cell bank development and enables Naobios to proceed directly to GMP production of the Human Viral Challenge Agent using a fully tested, regulatory-compliant cell substrate manufactured to industrial standards.

Vero cells are widely accepted by national and international regulatory authorities, including the EMA and the FDA, and are used in commercial vaccine production.

Following manufacturing, the next step will involve conducting a CHIM study, led by the Inno4Vac consortium, targeted for Q3/Q4 2026.

About Naobios

Naobios is a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) providing bioprocess development and offering GMP production of clinical batches of BSL2/BSL3 viral vaccines, oncolytic viruses, viral vectors and challenge agents. Based in France, Naobios joined the Clean Biologics group in 2019.

Having built up 15 years' experience in bioprocess development, Naobios helps its clients to bring their drug candidates to the clinical stage as rapidly as possible at the highest level of quality whilst building on its technical know-how in scalable and industrial processes. With its adaptability and range of skills, the company can lead a project from the initial stages through to completion, with a motivated and dedicated team. Its highly qualified staff have the experience to deal with a wide range of viruses, as well as multiple cell substrate lines.

www.naobios.com

