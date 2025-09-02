3i debuts at IFA with impressive ultra-compact robot vacuums and world-first designs

BERLIN, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 3i, a pioneering smart home brand specializing in robotic cleaning and founded by industry leader PICEA, will make its IFA debut this year, September 5-9, showcasing its innovations under the theme "First to the Future."

3i will unveil two upcoming robot vacuums, the Q10 Ultra and A10, scheduled to launch in Q1, 2026. Reflecting the modern trend toward minimalist home design, both models feature exceptionally compact builds for agile navigation and broader coverage, while still delivering powerful cleaning performance. 3i will also showcase its complete product lineup, each incorporating unique, cutting-edge technologies.

3i Q10 Ultra: Slides In, Climbs Up, Cleans All

The Q10 Ultra is an ultra-compact robot vacuum with a multifunctional base station. It stands at only 7.9 cm (3.1") tall, roughly the height of a baseball, and has a diameter of just 29.8 cm (11.7"), making it even smaller than an LP vinyl record. This compact size allows the Q10 Ultra to move effortlessly under sofas, beds, and between the legs of baby highchairs, ensuring comprehensive coverage and eliminating dirt from hidden areas. It also means it doesn't take up too much space in the home, so is easy to store.

Despite its compact size, the Q10 Ultra packs an impressive 20,000 Pa suction power, the highest among 3i robot vacuums. Its dust removal rate on carpets has been significantly enhanced, now more than double that of comparable products. Its UltraReach mop can extend up to 3.1 cm (1.2"), the industry's longest, while the side brush reaches deep into corners for more thorough cleaning.

The Q10 Ultra also sets a new standard for obstacle-crossing, climbing heights of up to 3.5 cm (1.4") with ease. Its universal wheel, powered by unique AirLift technology, makes crossing thresholds easier, ensuring uninterrupted whole-home cleaning. For navigation and obstacle avoidance, the Q10 Ultra uses 3i's proprietary DualRay technology, which excels at detecting and avoiding small obstacles. Operating at noise levels as low as 50 dB, it refreshes floors before anyone even notices. Maintenance is minimal too, with the base station automatically handling mop washing and drying, dust collection, and self-cleaning. The Q10 Ultra will also be 3i's first to support the Matter protocol, enabling seamless smart home integration.

3i A10: Advanced Features at an Accessible Price

3i will also showcase the prototype of its slimmest model yet, the A10, ideal for small homes and budget-conscious buyers.

Launching at under $150, the A10 offers standout value with features typically found in higher-end models, including 10,000 Pa suction and simultaneous vacuuming and mopping. Its side brush and mop extend by default, retracting flexibly around obstacles for thorough edge cleaning. In addition to its strong cleaning performance, the A10 features advanced laser navigation, multi-level mapping, and smart app functions including recommended no-go zones and scheduled cleaning.

Showcasing 3i's Current Innovations

3i S10 Ultra : The world's first WaterRecycle floor-washing robot vacuum, featuring fully-automatic water change for a truly hands-free cleaning experience. Its real-time self-cleaning roller mop makes it especially effective for tackling liquid spills.

3i P10 Ultra : An 18,000 Pa deep-cleaning robot vacuum equipped with UltraReach extendable mop, auto TangleCut, and 60? hot-water self-cleaning, delivering ultimate cleaning power with minimal maintenance.

3i G10+ : World's first robot vacuum with patented onboard debris compression and UltraReach mop, up to 60 days without emptying. Both the side brush and mop are extendable, enabling true 100% corner-to-edge cleaning.

Meet 3i at IFA 2025

Booth: H9-134, Messe Berlin

Date: September 5-9, 2025

3i will also participate in ShowStoppers on September 4, from 6 to 9 PM at Messe Berlin south entrance.

For more information, please visit 3itech.com

About 3i

3i is a pioneering smart home brand fueled by imagination, innovation, and intelligence. Founded by PICEA Corporation-a global leader in robotic cleaning product manufacturing since 2016, with over 30% of the high-end robot vacuum market-3i aims to make advanced solutions accessible to every home.

With a vision to deliver effortless cleanliness, unparalleled convenience, and lasting peace of mind, 3i is committed to creating never-before-seen products that address both common and overlooked household challenges.

