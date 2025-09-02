Accertify, Inc.: Airline Fraud Rates Drop Globally with Europe Leading 50% Decline, Accertify Analysis Reveals

Despite Global Declines, Data Shows Fraud Threats Persist on Key Corridors

ITASCA, Ill., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Accertify, Inc., a leading provider of fraud prevention and digital identity solutions, today released new data showing airline fraud rates have declined across all major global regions in the first half of 2025, with Europe posting the largest drop - a 50% year-over-year decrease in fraud pressure*. The analysis also reveals improvements in the United States and Asia Pacific, while underscoring that targeted risks persist.

Based on analysis of millions of airline transactions across major carriers, Accertify found that global fraud rates dropped 30% year-over-year to 0.25%, or one fraud attempt in every 400 bookings. The decline was most pronounced in Europe, where fraud pressure on departure flights fell by half compared to the same period last year. European routes now account for just 12% of all attempted fraud worldwide, down from 24% in the first half of 2024.

In the United States, fraud rates on domestic and international travel dropped 38% to one fraud attempt in every 556 bookings (0.18%).

Breaking the data down further, the analysis revealed notable shifts at individual airports:

United States: Dallas Love Airport (-69%), San Diego International (-68%), and Chicago Midway (-67%) saw the largest year-over-year drops in fraud pressure. In contrast, Daniel K. Inouye International in Honolulu experienced a 175% increase, while Seattle-Tacoma International rose 40%, moving closer to the U.S. average. Miami International ranked as the highest-risk major U.S. airport in H1 2025, despite seeing its own fraud rate decrease compared to last year.





Among major airports with at least one million bookings, the lowest fraud attempt rates were recorded at Kraków John Paul II International (Poland), Bristol Airport (UK), and Bologna Guglielmo Marconi Airport (Italy). Naples-Capodichino International (Italy) posted the steepest drop (-57%), followed closely by EuroAirport Basel Mulhouse Freiburg (~-50%). High-risk hubs included London Heathrow and Humberto Delgado Airport (Portugal), while Athens International and Paris Charles de Gaulle topped the list for smaller but still significant traffic airports. Asia Pacific: Overall fraud pressure on departures from the Asia Pacific region declined 6% year-over-year, yet it remains one of the relatively higher-risk departure regions worldwide. Among major airports with over one million bookings, the lowest fraud attempt rates were recorded at Auckland Airport (New Zealand) and Haneda Airport (Tokyo, Japan), with Haneda achieving a 72% year-over-year drop. The largest decreases in the region came from departures out of Tokyo and Singapore (both down 27%). However, certain airports saw notable increases, including Auckland (+50%), Cairns, Australia (+230%), and Perth, Australia (+136%). Overall, fraud pressure for Australian departures rose 21.4% compared to the first half of 2024. Among smaller but still significant airports, Kuala Lumpur International (Malaysia) recorded a 114% increase, and Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport rose 47%.

"While we're seeing positive trends in fraud reduction across many regions, our data shows that fraudsters are highly adaptive and constantly evolving their tactics," said Mark Michelon, President of Accertify. "Even as overall fraud pressure decreases, they're testing for new vulnerabilities and shifting their focus to exploit specific routes and gaps in security. This makes robust fraud detection more critical than ever."

Accertify works with many of the world's leading carriers, protecting eight of the top ten global airlines (percentage based on revenue, Accertify Client Data 2024). By combining advanced analytics, machine learning, and an extensive global fraud intelligence network, the company enables airlines to adapt quickly to evolving threats, safeguard revenue, and preserve the travel experience for legitimate passengers.

*Statistics in this release are derived from Accertify airlines client data from 2024-2025 or as stated.

