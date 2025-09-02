Electric Hydrogen Strengthens European Operations with Appointment of General Manager

• Established hydrogen industry professional Bruno Forget to lead European and MENA business

• Evidence of Electric Hydrogen's continued commitment to meet demand for large-scale and low-cost renewable hydrogen systems in Europe

LONDON, Sept. 02, 2025, manufacturer of HYPRPlant, a complete solution for industrial-scale renewable hydrogen production, today announced the appointment of Bruno Forget as its General Manager, Europe, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). Forget is responsible for leading Electric Hydrogen's strategy, HYPRPlant delivery and service engineering across Europe and MENA and spearheading the expansion of the company's global footprint.

Forget's appointment is a key element of Electric Hydrogen's commitment to deliver large-scale and low-cost green hydrogen plants in Europe and MENA. A seasoned hydrogen industry executive, Forget brings more than 20 years of experience across the hydrogen value chain in Canada, Europe and Asia, including leadership positions with Air Liquide, Cummins and Plug Power.

Under Forget's leadership in Europe, Electric Hydrogen will continue to build its customer base and service offerings to meet the growing demand for its HYPRPlant 100 megawatt-scale electrolyzer solution. Electric Hydrogen's technology is already planned for deployment in major European industrial projects that include Uniper's Green Wilhelmshaven 200 megawattin Germany, as well as the United States at Infinium's e-SAF facilityin West Pecos, Texas. The company's HYPRPlant solution is optimized for use with power systems technology supplied by Spanish manufacturer Ingeteam.

"Bruno brings unparalleled depth of experience in hydrogen markets, electrolyzer project delivery and leading strong commercial teams," said Jason Mortimer, Senior Vice President of Global Commercial, Electric Hydrogen. "His leadership will help us meet strong European demand for HYPRPlants as project developers look to manage their total installed costs and meet aggressive development timelines."

"Hydrogen has a huge role to play in helping Europe reach its energy security and industrial competitiveness goals," said Forget. "Electric Hydrogen is pulling all the right levers to make renewable hydrogen economic today. I am thrilled to be leading the effort to deliver this category-defining product to European customers."

About Electric Hydrogen

Electric Hydrogen manufactures, delivers and commissions the world's most powerful electrolyzers to make clean hydrogen projects economically viable today. The company's complete HYPRPlant includes all system components required to turn water and electricity into the lowest-cost renewable hydrogen. Electric Hydrogen has a team of more than 300 people in Europe and the United States. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Devens, Massachusetts. To learn more about how critical industries leverage Electric Hydrogen's advanced PEM technology, visit https://eh2.com.

Media Contact

MHP Group for Electric Hydrogen in Europe

ElectricHydrogen@mhpgroup.com

V2 Communications for Electric Hydrogen in North America

electrichydrogen@v2comms.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cddfd652-f65a-488a-8da4-e8a7c1a2bcaa