Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 02.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Milliardenmarkt Multiple Sklerose: Neue Therapieform könnte alles verändern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AF9K | ISIN: GB00BYYX6C66 | Ticker-Symbol: 1VW
Frankfurt
02.09.25 | 08:02
15,800 Euro
+0,64 % +0,100
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CERILLION PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CERILLION PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
02.09.2025 09:18 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cerillion Recognised in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for AI in CSP Customer and Business Operations

- Also recognised in Gartner Critical Capabilities for AI in CSP Customer and Business Operations -

LONDON, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerillion (AIM: CER), a leading provider of composable BSS/OSS solutions to the telecoms industry, today announced that it has been named in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for AI in CSP Customer and Business Operations* and the Critical Capabilities for AI in CSP Customer and Business Operations**.

Cerillion Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cerillion)

Gartner evaluated vendors providing AI solutions across a comprehensive set of criteria including market understanding, product strategy, sales strategy, innovation and customer experience, assessing their "completeness of vision" and "ability to execute".

We believe, Cerillion's inclusion in these reports follows its continued investment in delivering AI-powered capabilities fully embedded in its pre-integrated BSS/OSS suite and BSS/OSS-as-a-Service solutions. The company's approach includes a flexible "bring-your-own" model, supporting any public or private large language models (LLMs), with customers empowered to use the technology without needing any specific AI expertise or complex integration.

Cerillion's strategy emphasises rapid time-to-market, consistent omnichannel experiences, low-code/no-code adaptability, and standards-based integration through TM Forum Open APIs and its alignment with the Open Digital Architecture (ODA).

"We're delighted to be recognised in these new Magic Quadrant and Critical Capabilities reports for AI in CSP customer and business operations," commented Louis Hall, CEO, Cerillion. "We believe this validates our ongoing strategy of embedding advanced AI into our SaaS-based, composable BSS/OSS suite to help CSPs streamline operations, enhance customer experience and accelerate innovation."

In addition to the Magic Quadrant and Critical Capabilities recognition, Cerillion has also been named as a Representative Vendor in two recent Gartner Market Guides:

  • Gartner Market Guide for CSP Customer Management and Experience Solutions (June 2025)
  • Gartner Market Guide for CSP Revenue Management and Monetization Solutions (March 2025)

* - Gartner Magic Quadrant for AI in CSP Customer and Business Operations, Pulkit Pandey, Amresh Nandan, Will Rice, Mounish Rai, 26 August 2025

** - Gartner Critical Capabilities for AI in CSP Customer and Business Operations, Pulkit Pandey, Amresh Nandan, Will Rice, Mounish Rai, 26 August 2025

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Notes to Editors

About Cerillion

Cerillion has a 25-year track record in providing mission-critical software for billing, charging and customer relationship management ("CRM"), primarily to the telecommunications sector. The Company has a global customer base with c. 75 customer installations across c. 45 countries.

Headquartered in London, Cerillion also has operations in India and Bulgaria as well as a sales presence in the USA, Belgium, Singapore and Australia. Find out more at: www.cerillion.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2062687/Cerillion_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cerillion-recognised-in-the-2025-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-ai-in-csp-customer-and-business-operations-302543168.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.