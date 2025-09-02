Anzeige
Milliardenmarkt Multiple Sklerose: Neue Therapieform könnte alles verändern!
WKN: A2P1MJ | ISIN: SE0013747870 | Ticker-Symbol: 4KK1
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.09.2025 08:00 Uhr
Electrolux Professional AB: Electrolux Professional Group to streamline its operations

To safeguard future competitiveness and improve profitability, Electrolux Professional Group will implement cost saving measures that are expected to result in annual run-rate savings of approximately SEK 175m from 2027, whereof approximately SEK 80m already in 2026. This will incur a cost of approximately SEK 235m that will be treated as items affecting comparability in the third quarter of 2025, while the cash flow impact is mainly expected in 2026.

The measures will include streamlining activities in several countries and functions, including a competence shift. Subject to consultations with the employee representative bodies, the measures include an evaluation to safeguard competitiveness of the coffee business by relocating production from the factory in Carros, France, to Aubusson, France, affecting approximately 40 employees. The measures also include an evaluation of relocation of cooking production from the factory in Sursee, Switzerland, to other facilities, mainly Pordenone, Italy, affecting approximately 50 employees.

In total, approximately 350 employees are expected to be affected, but the net number of redundancies is expected to be approximately 200 employees, as new roles will be created to support a shift of competence. Approximately one third of the SEK 235m cost is related to the competence shift. While this initiative will not generate cost savings, it is expected to accelerate business development.

"Electrolux Professional Group has a profitable and resilient business, but we need to continuously enhance the competitiveness by e.g. making operations leaner and more agile. We are also initiating a strategic competence shift, accelerating the use of digital tools and reinforcing our focus on sales and marketing to drive long-term growth. With these measures we will take another step towards our target of an EBITA margin of 15%", says Alberto Zanata, President & CEO of Electrolux Professional Group.

The organizational changes are, where applicable, subject to consultations and/or negotiations with affected trade unions and all approvals and conditions required by law or under applicable agreements being fulfilled.

This information is information that Electrolux Professional AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person detailed below, at 08:00 a.m. CET on September 2, 2025.

For more information, please contact Jacob Broberg, Chief Communication & Investor Relations Officer +46 70 190 00 33

Electrolux Professional Group - meeting needs beyond tomorrow

Electrolux Professional Group is the sustainability leader in our industry and one of the leading global providers of food service, beverage, and laundry equipment for professional users. Our innovative products and worldwide service network make our customers' work-life easier, more profitable - and truly sustainable every day. Our solutions and products are sold in over 110 countries. In 2024, the Electrolux Professional Group had global sales of SEK 12.5bn and approximately 4,300 employees. Electrolux Professional's B-shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, visit https://www.electroluxprofessionalgroup.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
