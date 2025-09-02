DJ Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (D) (AEMD LN) Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 02-Sep-2025 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 01-Sep-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 54.8837 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13509897 CODE: AEMD LN ISIN: LU1737652583 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1737652583 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEMD LN LEI Code: 22210029BWUM47M5IC61 Sequence No.: 400562 EQS News ID: 2191812 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

