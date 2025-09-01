Press release - Paris, September 1, 2025, at 6:30 PM CEST

Danone successfully launches a €1.3 billion dual-tranche bond issue



Danone announces it has launched today a €1.3 billion dual-tranche bond issue, consisting of:

a tranche of 2-year floating rate notes of €800 million (coupon of Euribor 3 months +27 basis points);

a tranche of undated deeply subordinated fixed rate resettable notes of €500 million (fixed resettable coupon of 3.95% with a first call date on 8 September 2032).

Proceeds of this issue will be used for the general corporate purposes, including, for the undated deeply subordinated notes, to refinance Danone's existing €500 million undated deeply subordinated fixed rate resettable notes callable in September 2026 (ISIN: FR0014005EJ6).

The undated deeply subordinated notes will be fully accounted as equity in accordance with IFRS standards and will be treated as 50% equity by Moody's and Standard & Poor's in their credit metrics.

The settlement is expected to take place on September 8, 2025, and the bonds will be listed on Euronext Paris.

In line with the company's active liquidity management, this issue enables Danone to enhance its funding flexibility while extending the maturity of its debt.

The bond issue was widely subscribed by a diversified investor base, confirming the high confidence in Danone's business model and credit profile.

The prospectus containing the terms and conditions of the notes will be available on Danone's website at the following address: Debt & Rating | Danone Group

About Danone ( www.danone.com )

