Dienstag, 02.09.2025
Milliardenmarkt Multiple Sklerose: Neue Therapieform könnte alles verändern!
WKN: A3EYNA | ISIN: IS0000035632 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KALDALON HF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KALDALON HF 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.09.2025 18:42 Uhr
16 Leser
Kaldalón hf.: Completion of Acquisition of Income-Producing Assets

Reference is made to the company's announcement on 21 August 2025 stating that Kaldalón had entered into agreements to acquire, on the one hand, all shares in Baldurshagi ehf. ("Baldurshagi"), whose sole asset following completion is the property at Krókháls 16, and, on the other hand, the properties located at Skúlagata 15 and Klettháls 1A.

The conditions precedent in the purchase agreements have now been satisfied, and Kaldalón has taken delivery of the shares in Baldurshagi ehf. along with the aforementioned properties.

The final total transaction value amounts to ISK 2,335 million. The transactions are expected to increase Kaldalón's annual operating profit by ISK 171 million.


