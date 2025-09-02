Pharming Group N.V.: Pharming Group appoints Kenneth Lynard as Chief Financial Officer

Leiden, the Netherlands, September 2, 2025: Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming" or "the Company") (Euronext: PHARM; Nasdaq: PHAR) today announced the appointment of Kenneth Lynard as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective October 1, 2025.

Mr. Lynard is a seasoned finance executive with over 20 years of global leadership experience in the life sciences industry, recognized for driving financial and operational transformation across complex, multinational organizations. His appointment follows our strong first half 2025 financial results and marks an important step in strengthening our financial leadership as we continue to execute on our growth strategy.

Fabrice Chouraqui, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"We are delighted to welcome Kenneth to Pharming at a pivotal stage in our growth. Kenneth brings broad finance leadership capabilities from both established industry leaders and dynamic growth-stage companies, and operational experience in both the U.S. and EU. His strong value creation mindset, shaped by experience with companies backed by leading private equity firms, will be extremely valuable as we continue to advance our vision of building a leading global rare disease company."

Most recently, Mr. Lynard served as CFO of Schoeller Allibert and Zentiva, a European pharmaceutical company. He previously served as CFO at Affidea, and notably worked for Gilead Sciences, a leading US-based biopharmaceutical company, as Senior Vice President and CFO, Global Commercial Operations, R&D and Manufacturing, guiding the company through a successful transformation as it expanded into broader therapeutic areas and new geographies. During his five-year tenure at Gilead Sciences, he worked closely with top leadership on capital allocation and pipeline funding strategies, contributing to a tripling of the business following the Pharmasset acquisition. Earlier in his career, Mr. Lynard held finance leadership positions at Medtronic, Coloplast and Superfos. A former Big Five public accountant with Arthur Andersen, Mr. Lynard brings a solid foundation in compliance and internal controls, with a forward-looking approach to leveraging systems and data for business optimization.

Kenneth Lynard commented:

"I'm excited to join Pharming at such a pivotal moment in its evolution. The company's strong growth momentum, combined with upcoming commercial and pipeline catalysts, reflects a solid foundation for long-term success. As the new Chief Financial Officer, I look forward to strengthening the foundations to enable continued operational efficiency and support sustainable value creation. What truly inspires me, however, is Pharming's deep commitment to patients, especially those with few or no treatment options, and often unaware they are living with a rare disease. That purpose-driven mission is what makes this opportunity so meaningful."

Kenneth Lynard is a Danish citizen. He holds a Master of Science in Business Economics and Auditing from Copenhagen Business School, Denmark, and an executive MBA from the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) in Lausanne, Switzerland.

About Pharming Group N.V.

Pharming Group N.V. (EURONEXT Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. We are commercializing and developing a portfolio of innovative medicines, including small molecules and biologics. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, and has employees around the globe who serve patients in over 30 markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

For more information, visit www.pharming.com and find us on LinkedIn .

