Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 02.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Milliardenmarkt Multiple Sklerose: Neue Therapieform könnte alles verändern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850866 | ISIN: US2441991054 | Ticker-Symbol: DCO
Tradegate
02.09.25 | 09:36
409,00 Euro
+0,47 % +1,90
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
DEERE & COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEERE & COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
408,55409,0010:25
408,55409,0009:37
PR Newswire
02.09.2025 09:00 Uhr
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

John Deere Company: Deere & Company Announces Key Leadership Changes

MOLINE, Ill., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) has announced key leadership changes as it continues to advance its Smart Industrial Strategy to deliver intelligent, connected machines and solutions that enhance customer economic value.

"We're focused on building an experienced, purpose-driven leadership team dedicated to improving our customers' success," said John May, chairman and CEO of Deere & Company. "Each of these leaders brings extensive expertise, a shared vision for innovation, and a deep commitment to delivering value to our customers worldwide."

Effective November 3, Deanna Kovar has been appointed president, Worldwide Agriculture & Turf Division: Production and Precision Ag, as well as the Americas and Australia markets. In this role, she will have responsibility for major equipment and technology solutions for production-scale agriculture, including large tractors, as well as harvesting and crop care equipment. Kovar was previously president of the company's Small Ag & Turf business.

Justin Rose will assume the role of president, Worldwide Agriculture & Turf Division: Small Agriculture and Turf, including responsibility for the Europe, Africa, and Asia markets. Rose will be responsible for equipment and technology solutions tailored to support small agricultural and turf customers worldwide, including small tractors, compact utility tractors, hay and forage equipment, and turf care equipment. He recently served as president of Lifecycle Solutions, Supply Management, and Customer Success for Deere.

In addition, Cory Reed has been named president, Lifecycle Solutions, Supply Management, and Customer Success. Reed will manage Deere's global aftermarket, customer support, supply chain, precision upgrade, and business transformation initiatives, focusing on delivering exceptional value and support for customers worldwide. Previously, he was president of the company's Production and Precision Ag business.

About John Deere:

It doesn't matter if you've never driven a tractor, mowed a lawn, or operated a dozer. With John Deere's role in helping produce food, fiber, fuel, and infrastructure, we work for every single person on the planet. It all started nearly 200 years ago with a steel plow. Today, John Deere drives innovation in agriculture, construction, forestry, turf, power systems, and more.

For more information on Deere & Company, visit us at www.deere.com/en/news/.

SOURCE John Deere Company

© 2025 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.