Total spend on games peripherals and accessories will surpass $20 billion in 2025, according to newly published research from Omdia. Further strong growth will see the total global figure nudging $25 billion by 2030.

Gaming monitors, a new addition to the forecast, will be the leading force, contributing a significant 49% of overall revenue in 2025 and will also rise at the fastest rate to 2030, meaning it will account for more than half of global spend in that year. But there will also be brisk increases in the other categories gamepads split by Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo, and other brands; gaming headsets; keyboards; mice; and other accessories such as steering wheels or the Switch 2 camera.

While spend on games themselves has struggled for momentum in recent years, revenue from games peripherals and accessories has shown a far stronger performance. Global consumer spend on console, PC, cloud, and mobile games combined was $172.8 billion in 2024, just 1.8% up overall on the 2020 figure. By contrast, revenue from games peripherals and accessories stood at $18.7 billion in 2024, a 44.3% rise over the same period.

"One of the challenges in gaming has been the fact that games pricing hasn't risen in line with inflation," commented Dom Tait, Research Director of Omdia's Games team. "The difficulty in hitting new price points has affected developers' bottom lines and contributed to the troubled state that gaming currently finds itself in. However, by contrast, makers of games peripherals and accessories have seen no such pushback as they put ever higher price points on their premium products. They have won the argument that the best gaming experiences require investment to achieve, and succeeded in releasing products like Sony's DualSense Edge controller that feel like tangible improvements on their predecessors. Nowhere has this been more striking than the gaming monitors category, as continual demand for higher resolutions and faster refresh rates stimulates growth."

Omdia's Games Peripherals and Accessories Market Forecast, part of Omdia's Games Spotlight Service, breaks out ten countries, as well as providing rest-of-region figures to provide a true global figure.

