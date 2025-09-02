SimaPro and PRé Sustainability are now part of One Click LCA, the world's leading life-cycle assessment (LCA) platform for impact, compliance, and growth combining scientific rigor and easy-to-use tools to drive carbon reduction globally. The joint platform now includes the world's largest LCA database, with +500,000 datasets across construction, manufacturing supply chains, chemicals, and other sectors.

One Click LCA, the global leader in scalable, easy-to-use life-cycle assessment (LCA) software, which is backed by PSG Equity and Infravia, today announces that SimaPro, the world's trusted science-based LCA software, and its developer, PRé Sustainability, have joined the One Click LCA family. Together, they now offer the world's largest and most advanced LCA platform for every industry, with an ambition to reach1-million users by 2035 making it a one-stop-shop for LCA and sustainability, available globally.

Access to, and the ability to create, product-specific LCA data is critical for the industry to be able to reduce CO2e emissions and comply with new regulations. Datasets show the carbon impact of a material or product from cradle to grave, providing companies with an understanding of how their decisions impact their carbon footprint and how to reduce it over time. The combined platform will provide the tools, data, and services to deliver actionable carbon insights, enable compliance, and drive sustainable growth across all industries at planetary scale.

"This is a pivotal moment in scaling the use of LCA," says Panu Pasanen, CEO Founder of One Click LCA. "SimaPro has set the benchmark for transparency in LCA for 30 years, while One Click LCA has focused on making LCA scalable, accessible, and actionable. By joining forces, we can meet the growing global demand for high-quality sustainability data from research labs to global supply chains and accelerate progress toward a zero-carbon future."

Combining science and scalability for global impact

The combined platform brings together SimaPro's market-leading position in science-based, industry-agnostic LCA modeling with One Click LCA's automation, scalability, and integrations that fit seamlessly into existing workflows across several industries. The combined +500,000 LCA datasets support +140 global standards and methods, and serve users in +170 countries. A global team of support specialists backs the platform, complemented by the One Click LCA Academy, which provides free certifications worldwide as well as PRé's deep methodological expertise and consulting services.

Both SimaPro and One Click LCA continue as distinct products retaining their unique strengths while benefiting from joint investments in AI, supply chain data integration, extended databases, and sector-specific compliance solutions.

Meeting a global need with a shared mission and expanded reach

With sustainability regulations tightening worldwide, the combined offering enables faster, easier, and more robust compliance with frameworks including the EU Construction Products RegulationEnergy Performance of Buildings Directiveand Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation Tailored sectoral solutions will address construction, manufacturing, consumer, infrastructure, and more.

"Joining One Click LCA enables us to accelerate PRé Sustainability's mission to scale LCA," says Eric Mieras, Managing Director of PRé Sustainability. "We can now bring our scientific rigor and LCA robustness to a far wider audience, backed by the powerful technology and ease-of-use of One Click LCA."

Together, they work with +5,000 globally leading companies, including Siemens Energy, Procter Gamble, Johnson Johnson, AECOM, and ABB as well as partnerships with industry software leaders, such as Autodesk and Bentley Systems. Their tools are adopted by 9 of the 10 top global sustainability consultancies, 10 of the 10 top global architecture firms, 9 of the 10 largest construction product manufacturers, and leading consumer goods and chemical companies.

On Thursday, October 02, 2025 at 3P CET, 2P BT, and 9A ET One Click LCA's and PRé's CEOs host a live, online event to share more about how the two companies are creating the world's #1 LCA platform for all industries. Register for the online event here

About One Click LCA

One Click LCA is the world's largest life-cycle assessment (LCA) platform, delivering impact, compliance, and growth in +170 countries. It brings together the in-depth modelling capabilities of SimaPro with the ease-of-use and scalability of One Click LCA. It includes the most comprehensive global LCA database, with +500,000 datasets and serves customers across manufacturing, construction, infrastructure, chemicals, and consumer goods supply chains, among others. The platform supports compliance with key regulations including the Construction Products Regulation, Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation, and Energy Performance of Buildings Directive as well as major sustainability certifications and standards. Its AI-powered tools accelerate LCA and Environmental Product Declaration creation, while integrations with more than 20 software platforms, including tools from Autodesk and Bentley Systems, enable scalable adoption. Trusted by enterprises, including Siemens Energy, Procter Gamble, Johnson Johnson, AECOM, WSP, and Saint-Gobain, One Click LCA is committed to powering one-million makers of a zero-carbon future by 2035 for an impact at a planetary scale. Learn more at: oneclicklca.com

About SimaPro and PRé Sustainability

For 35 years, PRé Sustainability has advanced life-cycle thinking, empowering organizations to make science-based decisions with measurable impact. Beyond consulting and software, PRé trains experts, develops methodologies, and generates impact data to drive informed decision-making. Through expertise, innovative solutions and strategic partnerships, PRé helps businesses quantify, understand, and reduce their environmental impact. At the heart of this mission is SimaPro, PRé's powerful suite of life-cycle assessment software. SimaPro Craft delivers advanced modeling for LCA experts, while SimaPro Synergy enables seamless data integration and environmental impact calculations at scale. Trusted by industry and academia, SimaPro provides reliable insights to drive sustainability progress. Learn more at: simapro.com and pre-sustainability.com

